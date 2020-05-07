Genasys™ Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 12, 2020.



Event: Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Availability: 6:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors should contact Genasys Investor Relations at ir@genasys.com , or an Oppenheimer representative, to secure a meeting time.

For more information about the Conference, visit: Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified hardware and software platform provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.