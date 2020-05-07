Entera Bio to Report Interim Data From EB613 Phase 2 Trial and First Quarter 2020 Business and Financial Results on May 21, 2020

Interim Three Month Top-line Biomarker Data Expected for the First 50% of Patients Enrolled in Phase 2 Osteoporosis Clinical Trial

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and JERUSALEM, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced it will report interim three-month top-line biomarker data for the first 50% of the patients enrolled in the Phase 2 osteoporosis clinical trial of EB613 and financial and business results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on May 21, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.



Entera’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to present the data and discuss the results for the quarter. A question-and-answer session will follow Entera’s remarks. To participate on the live call, please dial (855) 547-3865 (US) or (409) 217-8787 (international) and provide the conference ID “8441279” five to ten minutes before the start of the call.

To access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” page of Entera’s website, please click here . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Entera’s website for approximately 45 days following the presentation.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com .

Contact: Jonathan Lieber, CFO Tel: +972-2-532-7151 jon@enterabio.com



