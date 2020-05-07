Securranty, a company serving K-12 schools, announces promotional offering of insurance for Chromebooks, Laptops & iPads

Purchase of Coverage for technology insurance for devices used by students in increasing significantly.

K-12 Schools in increasing numbers are purchasing technology insurance coverage for student devices due to COVID-19 for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

Securranty is offering Comprehensive Google Chromebook insurance coverage, with unlimited incidents, for $18.00/Year including paying schools for Self-repair of devices.” — Sadq Dosani

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1:1 initiative is the way forward in the COVID environment for America's K-12 school system. With possible intermittent closures of schools for the 202-2021 school year due to the expected, insurance purchase of Chromebooks, Apple iPads, Laptops, and MacBooks is increasing significantly.The crux of the 1:1 initiative lies in students' requirement for continuous access to their Chromebooks, iPads, and other devices with connectivity to the internet. Therefore, it is pivotal for schools to expedite a fast repair or replacement to the student in the event of failure, damage, loss, theft, flood, fire, and vandalism. Securranty is offering Comprehensive Google Chromebook insurance coverage, with unlimited incidents, for $18.00/Year for Chromebooks Under $250.00. The cost of Chromebook Insurance at $18/Year, offered by Securranty, with Unlimited incidents for repairs and replacements offers the best value and peace of mind. A simple cracked screen alone can cost upwards of $100 to repair and if the device required replacement, it would cost $250. K-12 Schools, Colleges, and Universities can Get an insurance proposal instantly in about 2 minutes, with quantity discounts, by visiting Securranty.com/Education.Many K-12 schools with limited financial resources are offering students the option to purchase insurance with Securranty. Securranty provides a customized solution for IT directors and administrators of K-12 schools. Securranty creates a school-branded portal allowing for the effortless purchase of insurance by parents with the option for claims management by schools IT staff or the student/parent. The simple, fast, and easy process offered by Securranty simplifies enrollment and claims management with complete visibility and reporting for the school's IT staff.Hassle-Free Claims & Repair Options. Securranty offers many options for claims and services, including On-Site dispatch, Self-Repair for K-12 Schools, Depot Service, Local Authorized Repair facility, Next Business Day, or Same Day Repair. To learn more visit Securranty.com.There are benefits of buying insurance for Apple iPads , Chromebooks, MacBooks & Laptops. No Hassle or Stress. Perhaps the biggest benefit of buying Google Chromebook insurance coverage for devices issued to students is that it rids the hassle and stress of managing repairs and purchase of replacements, especially in a distant learning environment.No-Risk of Exceeding Budgets. When a school buys technology insurance from Securranty for the 1:1 initiative devices issued to students, they are essentially transferring all the risk to the insurance company. More importantly, the school does not have to worry about arranging additional funds if the overall cost of repairs and replacements exceeds the budgeted amount.Shopping smart when purchasing an extended warranty, Accidental Damage protection plans, or Lost & theft insurance can translate into savings of 1000's of dollars considering the number of devices Enterprise & Education customers insure. For example, compare AppleCare+ to a Third-Party insurance and warranty company by visiting here https://bit.ly/2SZOtDp Securranty, a licensed Third-Party Administrator and an insurance agency, established for ten years serving the Education, enterprises, individuals & families across the country. Securranty also Partners with Resellers and Distributors of electronics to offer Extended Warranty & Accidental Damage Protection plans K-12 Schools & Enterprise customers. For more information, visit the Securranty.com.

Securranty offers many claims & Repair service options for K-12 schools including payment for Self-Repair for Google Chromebooks.



