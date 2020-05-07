27 Health Inc. a 100% owned subsidiary of Lord Global Inc. (OTC: LRDG) signs a licensing agreement with Dais Corporation (OTC: DLYT) for an advanced nano material, antimicrobial, and antiviral coating

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The product called Virus Destructor has been tested by third parties and has shown 99.99% efficacy in eliminating the family of Corona Viruses whos’ newest member, SARS-CoV-2, is causing the current global pandemic.



27 Health Inc’s product Virus Destructor is an advanced nano material coating that has been tested by third party laboratories and is substantiated with data from projects from the US National Institute of Health, the US Army, leading universities and large plastic manufacturing companies. Recently, the material was successfully tested at an industry recognized virology laboratory in the United States. Five days after Virus Destructor’s application the residual coating proved able to successfully inactivate fresh viruses’ cells that encountered this novel, patented nano material “smart plastic”. This material is produced in commercial volumes for other uses in clean air, energy efficiency, food preservation and cleaning industrial wastewater. After five minutes of exposure the virus destructor coating reached the upper limit of the test protocol by destroying more than 99.9999% of viruses along with other pathogens, in the challenge solution, which included COVID-19.

Virus Destructor is applied as a spray that forms a clear plastic coating within 15 seconds of application or can be applied manually to any surface. Such surfaces include restaurant tables, subway cars, masks, plastic shields, furniture, door handles, railings, steering wheels, and elevator buttons. It disinfects and effectively kills 99.9999% of a wide range of viruses, bacteria, and fungus. When in contact with a coated nano particle on the chosen surface. This includes the COVID-19 virus.

Virus Destructor functions using the power of the product’s underlying advanced nanomaterial’s chemistry. The features of the nanomaterial combine to create an inhospitable surface which quickly deactivates the lipid layer of viruses, such as the Corona family, and cell walls of many types of bacteria and other pathogens.

The Company is in early stages of marketing this advanced, smart nano material, to protect consumers, as well as corporations and governments who are working to safely reopen their businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Virus Destructor, given its proven efficacy, has been submitted for registration with the US Environmental Protection Agency for emergency use approval for the material to be used as described above under the Emergency Use Act (EUA). 27 Health, Inc. believes registration should occur soon. The Company believes receiving the EPA registration combined with the Company’s deep channel access will find a strong demand for Virus Destructor. Lord Global Inc. has agreed to issue a convertible preferred into 1,000,000 common shares in exchange for the license to market this “smart plastic” to the commercial community for the protection against viruses, bacteria and fungi. In addition, LRDG will advance funds to Dais Inc. as per the 8k which will be filed shortly.

Alexandra Aizenshtadt, Chairwoman of the board of Lord Global Inc., stated “We believe that Virus Destructor, which is based on the nano material licensed from Dais Inc. will be extremely useful in corporations and governments reopening the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis requires the ability of commercial enterprises to efficiently disinfect tables, furniture, door handles, subways, buses, airlines and other important surfaces. The ability of this material to maintain its virus destroying capability for many days makes this “smart plastic” an ideal product to allow commercial enterprises to reopen. The public will know that surfaces that they are interacting with will be able to kill the virus without harming them. We acknowledge the tremendous technological achievement that Dais Inc. has achieved with this product and are extremely excited to market this product. It is literally impossible to quantify the size of this market at this time, but we believe it to be very sizeable.״

About 27 Health Inc, and Lord Global, Inc (OTC: LRDG)

The fastest growing cohort of the labor supply in the US has been independent contractors, GIG economy workers and entrepreneurs and freelancers. In the past 10 years this component of the labor supply has been growing at 11%/year, while traditional W2 labor has been growing less than 0.1%/year. These workers have historically had minimum benefits as opposed to W2 workers. The two most glaring deficiencies have been the use of comprehensive major medical insurance and pension benefits. W2 workers receive tax free medical benefits through their corporation as well as matching pension benefits. We believe that focusing on delivering focused healthcare products and knowledge as well as financial products catered to this segment will allow 27 Health to grow rapidly in the future. We intend to market a series of medical services and products to this population that will benefit from the substantial changes that the pandemic has initiated throughout the world economy.

About Dais Corporation (OTC: DLYT)

Dais Corporation (DLYT) is a nanotechnology material and product business producing a versatile family of proven, patented advanced nanomaterials focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, food, energy, health and water uses. Each use demonstrates the diversity of Dais' family of nanostructured polymers and engineered processes focused on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources and ending the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

