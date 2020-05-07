NetNumber Joins the Rural Wireless Association to Bring Innovative Wireless Technologies to Remote and Underserved Communities in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber, a leading provider of centralized signaling, routing control (CSRC) and Global Data Service solutions, announced today it has joined the Rural Wireless Association (RWA). RWA represents U.S. rural wireless carriers who each serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers. Members provide mobile and fixed wireless services to their subscribers and support the subscribers of larger carriers while roaming in their rural service areas. RWA members include both independent wireless carriers and wireless carriers that are affiliated with rural telephone companies.

“The wireless communications industry is transforming many sectors of the U.S. economy, including healthcare, finance and education,” said Matt Rosenberg, NetNumber chief revenue officer. “As mobility, security and device connectivity demands grow, the telecom industry must bring the benefits of cost-effective services and accessibility to all businesses and citizens in rural areas where access can sometimes be challenging. NetNumber applauds the efforts of RWA and its members to foster collaboration between carriers, vendors and government to bring new and innovative technologies that will address yet-to-be served or underserved communities. We are excited to be part of this vital association and look forward to working with RWA members.”

“We are pleased to have one of the industry’s leading vendors for centralized signaling and routing solutions join the association,” said Daryl Atley Zakov, RWA’s Assistant General Counsel and staff liaison to RWA’s Education Committee. “NetNumber has a long history of supporting wireless carriers of all sizes across the globe and our carrier members look forward to learning from that experience.”

NetNumber brings more than two decades of experience delivering innovative core network and data solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services such as Fraud Protection or Private Networks across multiple generations of networks, from 2G to 5G and beyond. The NetNumber TITAN platform is an integrated, fully NFV compliant solution that allows carriers to roll out multiple network solutions on a single platform and combine industry data such as Number Portability, 800, CNAME, and much more. Carriers can deploy TITAN in a wide range of ways including: Virtualized, Cloud-hosted (i.e. AWS), NFV-compliant, Cloud Native and COTS hardware, providing optimal flexibility. Combined with our powerful and flexible, cloud-based Global Data Services, carriers can access accurate industry data—enabling informed and cost-effective rating, routing, billing and scam/nuisance call detection decisions.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over twenty years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry. Visit www.netnumber.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Rural Wireless Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Rural Wireless Association (RWA) is a trade association representing rural wireless carriers who each serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers. RWA's members have joined together to speed the delivery of new, efficient and innovative wireless technologies to remote and underserved communities. For more information visit www.ruralwireless.org

