New Quest NetVault Strengthens Office 365 Backup and Recovery Footprint

Latest version improves and simplifies data protection strategies across Office 365 environments

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the newest release of NetVault®, an enterprise backup and recovery solution from the Data Protection business . Available today, NetVault v13 helps organizations simplify data protection and recovery strategies across cloud environments and workloads with a new Rest API interface, and support for Office 365 Teams.



As more organizations leverage the cloud to conduct business, Office 365 is fast becoming the go-to source to support productivity. As with on-premises data centers, the cloud is just as susceptible to data damage and malicious attacks, making it business critical for organizations to put the right solutions in place for comprehensive data protection.

To ensure companies have the strongest backup and recovery posture across Office 365, the newest release of Quest NetVault adds full and incremental backups and recovery for Microsoft Teams and Office 365 calendars, as well as improved performance when backing up large numbers of Outlook mailboxes in a single job. NetVault gives IT administrators the necessary control to ensure the Office 365 environments has the comprehensive protection and granular recovery processes in place, and that can be configured, managed and deployed as the user sees fit.

“With today’s shift to a global remote workforce, more companies and employees are leveraging the cloud to ensure work can continue, putting added pressure on IT teams to ensure all the data is properly protected,” said Michael Gogos, data protection product manager at Quest Software. “We’re seeing exponential growth in both Office 365 adoption and dependence as organizations realize they have to rely on tools that enable collaboration regardless of location. NetVault’s backup and recovery capabilities for Office 365 workloads gives IT teams that extra layer of protection so they can feel confident that business critical data is protected.”

A solution that’s simple to use right out of the box and scales easily to accommodate data growth, NetVault provides organizations with the powerful data backup and recovery software they need for both their data center and cloud resources. The new release of NetVault includes snapshot support for NetApp arrays, which expands snapshot protection capabilities from Dell Compellent and Huawei Oceanstore arrays, and adds to the solution’s integrated SAN native snapshot backup and restore. Also, users can now create synthetic backups from deduplicated full and incremental backups stored on Quest’s QoreStor deduplication solution. With this automated approach, organizations save time and money, and it adds an extra layer of protection against malicious attacks or unintentional human error.

Additional feature/benefits of NetVault include:

Rest API: Enables IT teams to integrate, streamline, guide, and improve NetVault operations and processes through a new RESTful API.

Updated licensing model: Reduces license administration and complexity with a new server-side license method.

Scale Out management of QoreStor targets: Introduces intelligent optimal targeting of backup jobs to a pool of Quest's software-defined secondary storage platform, QoreStor, targets for optimal scale, backup performance, and deduplication savings.

Intelligent Synthetic Full backups: Reduces backup windows and resource usage with intelligent synthetic full backups that integrate with Quest QoreStor, and are generated by metadata only

Availability

The newest release of NetVault is available today. For more information, visit the NetVault product page .

About Quest

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid data centers, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Media Contacts:

Lisa Williams

Lisa.Williams@quest.com

+1 (339) 788-0067



