Outhiink is Pleased to Announce the Release of its In-Depth Eye-Opening Analysis: "COVID-19: Where We Go From Here"

/EIN News/ -- THE COUNTDOWN TO EASE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN HAS STARTED: OUR SENIORS DESERVE THAT DATA GUIDES THE WAY.

THE RISK FOR THEM IS AT LEAST 20 TIMES HIGHER.



OTTAWA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The six-week lockdown was a colossal collective effort. Now we are bracing ourselves for a much longer and complex collective assignment: make the economy work in the new normal while protecting our seniors. It’s the challenge of a nation.

Outhiink is pleased to release its in-depth analysis:

COVID-19: Where We Go From Here

While most of the casualties to date took place in long-term care (LTC) facilities, as we reopen the economy we must shift our focus to the senior population at large to save the maximum number of lives. Our analysis establishes key factors to take into consideration as we assess our options to reopen the economy.

KEY POINTS FROM OUR ANALYSIS:

Seniors are at least at 20 times higher risk of dying from COVID-19

The national lockdown provided a momentary, protective shield for most of our seniors confined at home.

This shield will weaken as we reopen the economy.

95% of Canada’s seniors do not live in long-term care facilities (8.6M).

45% of our seniors aged 60-70 are still a part of our workforce which amplifies the challenge.

As we close in on reopening the economy, not one but two conditions should be met:

A sustained decline in cases An adequate plan to protect our seniors for the foreseeable future

Canada is on its way to “planking the curve” and we must get moving again quickly but we owe our seniors policies and safeguards to protect them as we embark on managing the new normal, pre-vaccine era.

Read our analysis at https://www.outhiink.com/covid-19-special-report/

For further information

Outhiink

Jean-Manuel De Bane, MBA Ivey

Partner

613.806.6492

For media inquiries: pr@outhiink.com

Outhiink is finalizing a Whitepaper on the Future of Healthcare. Register on our site to receive your copy when we release our analysis (early June).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.