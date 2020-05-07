FORBES NAMES GINA BOLVIN BERNARDUCI A 2020 TOP WOMAN WEALTH ADVISOR

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gina Bolvin Bernarduci, a financial advisor at Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc. in Boston, Massachusetts, has been named one of the 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation by Forbes.

The annual list spotlights top-performing women wealth management professionals across the country. The Forbes ranking is based on insights from SHOOK Research, which compiles quantitative and qualitative criteria. According to Forbes, the award winners have at least seven years’ experience, and were chosen based on industry experience, in-person interviews, compliance records and assets under management*.

“This is a prestigious list of very accomplished women advisors, and I congratulate Gina on behalf of the entire LPL family,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “Gina demonstrates a strong commitment to clients, providing meaningful insights and hands-on service as she helps them work toward their financial goals and dreams. We thank her for demonstrating the value of LPL’s independent platform to help women reach their full potential in our industry. LPL is proud to provide the resources, technology and service to support Gina and her firm, and we wish her continued success.”

Gina has over 24 years’ experience in the financial service industry and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, mutual funds, annuities and more. Ms. Bolvin is an independent advisor affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer* and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.

About Bolvin Wealth Management Group

Headquartered in Boston, Bolvin Wealth Management Group is an independently owned financial advisory firm. Bolvin Wealth provides clients customized support in investment management and employee benefits advisory services, as well as financial, retirement and estate planning. Ms. Bolvin has been featured on CNBC Closing Bell, PBS Nightly Business Report, Reuters and Bloomberg Radio. For more information, please visit us at: www.bolvinwealth.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. LPL serves independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through in-person interviews. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither LPL Financial nor the advisors pay a fee to Forbes in exchange for inclusion in the Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019

LPL Financial, Forbes, SHOOK Research and Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc. are all separate entities.

Securities offered through LPL Financial member FINRA/SIPC.

