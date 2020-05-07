Blockchain Investment Fund Alpha Sigma Capital Purchases DigitalBits XDB Token To Support Adoption of Branded Stablecoins on the Blockchain

DigitalBits is a protocol layer blockchain focused on supporting consumer digital assets, specifically branded currencies. This is inclusive of assets such as loyalty and rewards points, gift cards, and notably, the growing asset category of branded stablecoins.

Considered the second generation of stablecoins, a Branded Stablecoin enhances the relationship that exists between the brand and consumer - heightening market intelligence, generating more effective insight into consumer needs, and allowing brands to adapt to increasingly competitive marketing schemes.

Large brands continue to face competition from direct-to-consumer competitors, and branded currencies provide a new way to connect with consumers while increasing loyalty and engagement.

KPMG released a survey report in 2019 discussing how blockchain-enabled digital tokenization is poised to transform commerce. The survey highlights how more and more people are opening up to the idea of how blockchain technology can transform loyalty programs with 55% of respondents saying that tokens will enable them to make better use of loyalty reward points.

Blockchains such as DigitalBits will make it easier for consumers to utilize loyalty rewards including the $16 billion in points value which is unredeemed annually. Starbucks demonstrates a lucrative reward program although not blockchain, its loyalty rewards program accounts for approximately 40% of all US sales.

“The team and ecosystem supporting DigitalBits have the experience and expertise to help global brands migrate into this new era of tokenized digital assets that can be leveraged across multiple platforms while acting as an incentive and loyalty driver,” said Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital.

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) was formed in early 2020 as an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund.

DigitalBits is a blockchain protocol and network layer designed for consumer digital assets, specifically branded currencies. DigitalBits is focused on supporting innovators with driving enterprise adoption of cryptocurrency and its use in enhancing the consumer experience and corporate social responsibility initiatives. For more information, please visit www.digitalbits.io.

