electroCore to Announce First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 14
Conference Call to be Held at 4:30pm Eastern Time
/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the close of the market on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.
|
Thursday, May 14 @ 4:30pm Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|877-407-4018
|International:
|201-689-8471
|Conference ID:
|13702250
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139209
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company’s initial targets are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.
For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.
Investors:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
or
Media Contact:
Jackie Dorsky
electroCore
973-290-0097
jackie.dorsky@electrocore.com
