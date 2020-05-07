Jeffrey Mazza Joins Second Life Mac as Vice President of Finance

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac , an Apple device buyback company, announced the addition of Jeffrey Mazza as vice president of finance. Mazza will serve on the company’s leadership team, reporting directly to Second Life Mac Founder Scott Pauga. Click to Tweet .



Mazza is an experienced finance executive with a background in investment and corporate finance for entrepreneurial companies. He joins Second Life Mac from AcquireX, a data management and consulting start-up, where he served as chief financial officer.

“Second Life Mac is experiencing explosive growth, and the time is right to bring on an seasoned finance executive who can help us manage our growth strategies and oversee the financial health of the company,” said Pauga. “Jeff’s experience in managing finance partners and implementing sound processes for young companies will be an asset to us as we continue to grow.”

Mazza earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and attended the MBA program at DePaul University Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

He serves as a steering committee member at The CFO Leadership Council, and is a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He also is an active volunteer and a board member of The GALF LLC.

Mazza resides in Mundelein, Ill.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology. Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

