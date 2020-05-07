trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for May 18, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for May 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – May 7, 2020 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter for the period ended March 31, 2020 on Monday, May 18, 2020 after market close. On the next day, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/ . A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

