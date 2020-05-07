GBT Intellectual Properties - Update: Granted Patent, Filing a New Patent and Continuation on Existing Patent Filed

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions, announced today that is has been granted a continuation patent, that it is filing an additional patent and filed a response and request for continued examination with the US Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”).



GBT has been granted continuation patent for tracking devices, systems and method using patch packages with embedded electronic circuits (US patent number: US 10,616,715 B2) on April 7, 2020, from the USPTO. The patent term typically is twenty (20) years from the filing date of the priority application. Therefore, this patent will expire November 7, 2036.

On April 19, 2020, GBT Tokenize Corp. filed a provisional patent with USPTO for proximity circle. The application has been assigned serial number 63012205. The system includes an AI engine that enables “Safety Circle” per users. The system records users body temperature and we believe can be used to build HOT ZONES database. The system is using the mobile device or its own GPS system to categorize and define regions with people that reported above normal hot body temperature. This is an addition layer of protection to a provisional patent application for the qTerm™ Device that was filed on March 30, 2020 with the USPTO, which has been assigned serial number 63001564.

In connection with patent filing for systems and methods of mobile data management and sharing, which has not been allowed yet (filed on October 9, 2018 and assigned application number 16/155.093), the Company, filed on April 15, 2020, Response and Request for Continued Examination with the USPTO.

Since or about April 20, 2020, GBT’s phone connection through its landlord is down for reason beyond the Company’s control. The Company established an automated voice system to address potential calls. The prior number (424) 238-4589 should be replaced with the new number (888) 685-7336.

"As part of our efforts to move forward by further pursuing our prior and new technology as part of the joint venture with Tokenize It S.A., we filed additional patent for the qTerm™ project. We started the design of a smart device to assist with rapid measurement and reporting of body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. We are continuing our efforts to protect the technology portfolio,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is

a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

