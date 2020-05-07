GNC First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for May 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) will release results for the first quarter of 2020 before the market opens on May 11, 2020. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time that day.



To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 1-888-204-4368 and international listeners may dial 1-323-994-2093. It is encouraged that callers dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available on www.gnc.com via the Investor Relations section under "About GNC." A replay of this webcast will be available through May 25, 2020.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC’s diversified, multichannel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio. As of December 31, 2019, GNC had approximately 7,500 locations, of which approximately 5,400 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 1,800 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

Contacts:

Investors:

Matt Milanovich, ‎VP - Investor Relations & Treasury, (412) 402-7260; or

John Mills, Managing Partner – ICR, (646) 277-1254



