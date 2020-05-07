HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Announces Soccer Legend and Equality and Inclusion Activist Abby Wambach as Opening Keynote

Olympic Gold Medalist and Bestselling Author Will Share Messages of Perseverance and Resilience HR Leaders Can Use to Build Inclusive Workplaces

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soccer legend, bestselling author and equality and inclusion activist Abby Wambach will kick off the 2020 Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® , sharing messages of perseverance and resilience with attendees. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and National Soccer Hall of Famer, will present on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 3:45 p.m. PT as the opening keynote for the world’s largest and best-attended event dedicated to HR technology.



Drawing on the rules laid out in her best-seller “WOLFPACK,” Wambach will present “ How HR Leaders Can Change the Game ,” imparting winning strategies for creating inclusive workplaces that empower and unite all. In addition, she will explore revolutionizing leadership development by leading from nontraditional roles and redefining what it means to succeed in the context of today’s workforce.

Wambach took to soccer at an early age, continuing to play through high school and into college before turning pro in 2002. Ascending to the sport’s highest levels, she competed in four World Cup tournaments and two Olympics, taking home countless awards and accolades, including being the first soccer player – man or woman – named Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press. Off the field, Wambach has become a staunch advocate for equal opportunity and inclusion, seeking to inspire change through her champion mindset.

Conference chair Steve Boese shared, “Abby’s career, both as a soccer player and since her retirement, has been all about making the most of every move. She knows what it takes to lead and how to get ahead while still being a part of the team. That thinking corresponds directly to what HR does, especially at this moment, with so many trying to figure out the next steps.”

As the industry’s leading independent event for more than 20 years, the HR Technology Conference focuses on driving HR success through technology, giving attendees direct access to top HR thought leaders and more than 450 solution providers. Attendees can expect to learn about actionable applications for how HR technology supports today’s new work reality across the hottest topics, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, diversity and inclusion, the employee experience and more.

This year’s conference and exposition will take place October 13-16, 2020 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. At this time, Human Resource Executive® remains optimistic that the HR Technology Conference will be able to bring the community together as planned. If a physical event is deemed not possible according to WHO and CDC guidelines, an innovative technology platform will be launched to deliver a top-tier virtual education, expo and networking experience.

Registration is currently open, with discounted rates and team incentive offers available. For additional information, please visit https://www.hrtechconference.com/register .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of press and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the form available on this page. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Publications 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.