Inmar Intelligence Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Spencer Baird to Transformation Leadership Team

Baird brings extensive track record of driving digital transformation across grocery retail, e-commerce and Consumer Packaged Goods

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Spencer Baird as Executive In Residence – Transformation Office. He will be tasked with helping guide and accelerate the development of solutions across marketing, commerce and operations to facilitate and accelerate the industry’s digital transformation. As a member of the Transformation Office, Baird will work closely with senior leadership and with the client C-suite to identify, prioritize, guide and mentor opportunities for critically needed innovation.

“It is an exciting time to join the team at Inmar Intelligence. They are working with some great clients, bringing tools and expertise that help solve complex omni-channel challenges. I look forward to joining those engagements, building and learning with clients while working with some talented Inmar Intelligence associates to expand the platform for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Baird has over 18 years of executive leadership experience in grocery retail, e-commerce and Consumer Packaged Goods working with industry behemoths including HJ Heinz, The Dannon Company, Kellogg Company, Ahold Delhaize and Peapod. Prior to Inmar, Baird acted as Chief Merchant at Peapod, where he was responsible for core merchandising, unique partnerships, localizing value and assortment, meal kits and e-merchandising. His varied experience will bring a new level of insight to support the advancement of Inmar’s state-of-the-art digital platform with unified data and workflows in Martech, Fintech and Supplytech.

“It is a pleasure to have Spencer on board at Inmar Intelligence,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “His outstanding expertise in driving digital transformation combined with our unmatched digital platform will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovation and exceptional service for our clients and consumers."

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar Intelligence’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for 40 years, Inmar Intelligence has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

