Xtant Medical Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Mont., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $14.8 million, compared to $16.7 million for the prior-year period

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were $11.0 million, compared to $11.5 million for the prior-year period

Net loss incurred in the first quarter of 2020 was $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the prior-year period

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million, compared to $1.0 million for the prior-year period

“First and foremost, we are grateful to the healthcare professionals, including many of our customers, who are tirelessly caring for patients on the front lines of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO. “Sales for the first two months of the first quarter of 2020 were tracking in-line with our expectations. However, as the COVID-19 outbreak escalated and various restrictions related to elective surgical procedures were implemented, we saw a dramatic decline in sales during March. As almost all of our spinal procedures are considered elective, we expect significant reductions in our revenue will continue until such restrictions are lifted. To that end, we proactively implemented several initiatives to reduce costs and preserve our cash, which should enable us to navigate this unprecedented challenge.”

COVID-19 Response

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Xtant Medical identified four areas that should help to maintain business continuity and emerge from this health crisis in a position of strength:

Employees – Prioritized keeping employees and their families safe and healthy through social distancing and work from home procedures where possible.



Expenses – Enacted an extensive cost reduction program to preserve cash, which included workforce reductions and furloughs, across the board compensation and related benefits decreases, and significant reductions in both capital expenditures and discretionary spending.



Inventory – Replenished inventory levels to minimize risk for stockouts going forward.



Organization – Initiated a strategy to reorganize the structure and operations of the business to improve overall efficiency.

“Although it was a difficult decision to reduce our workforce, we believe it was necessary in order to preserve capital and operate as a leaner organization during this unprecedented global health crisis,” continued Mr. Browne. “We have a unique opportunity to further our mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation by allowing our patients the ability to live as full a life as possible.’ Through our actions, I believe we will be in a better position to fulfill this as conditions normalize.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $14.8 million, which represents a decrease of 11.6% compared to $16.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in revenue is attributed primarily to the impact of COVID-19 and the sudden drop in elective procedures beginning in early March as result of the pandemic.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 65.0%, compared to 64.6% for the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $11.0 million, compared to $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales commissions of $0.4 million attributed to lower sales, lower expenses for legal and consulting services totaling $0.5 million, and legal settlement expenses of $0.5 million reserved in the first quarter of 2019, offset partially by severance expenses totaling $0.7 million.

First quarter 2020 net loss was $2.5 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to first quarter 2019 net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.21 per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2019. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income taxes, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash special charges, provision for losses on inventory and accounts receivable, non-cash compensation, change in warrant derivative liability, separation related expenses, and litigation settlement reserves. A calculation and reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call

Xtant Medical will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. To access the webcast, Click Here . To access the conference call, dial 877-407-6184 within the U.S. or 201-389-0877 outside the U.S. A replay of the call will be available at www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s expectations regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and future revenue. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition; the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate and develop new products; the effect of management changes and the ability to engage and retain qualified personnel; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; timing and results of clinical studies; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2020 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 anticipated to be filed with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey

Lazar FINN

Ph: 212-867-1762

Email: dcarey@finnpartners.com









XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,239 $ 5,237 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $500 and $2,140, respectively 9,743 10,124 Inventories 18,044 16,101 Prepaid and other current assets 1,084 784 Total current assets 32,110 32,246 Property and equipment, net 4,303 4,695 Right-of -use asset, net 1,999 2,100 Goodwill 3,205 3,205 Intangible assets, net 500 515 Other assets 434 394 Total Assets $ 42,551 $ 43,155 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,609 $ 2,188 Accrued liabilities 5,910 6,625 Warrant derivative liability 1 7 Current portion of lease liability 401 394 Current portion of financing lease obligations 138 176 Total current liabilities 10,059 9,390 Long-term Liabilities: Lease liability, less current portion 1,623 1,726 Financing lease obligation, less current portion - - Long-term debt, less issuance costs 77,345 76,244 Total Liabilities 89,027 87,360 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock - - Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 179,330 179,061 Accumulated deficit (225,806) (223,266) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) (46,476) (44,205) Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 42,551 $ 43,155







XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 14,735 $ 16,686 Other revenue 43 40 Total revenue 14,778 16,726 Cost of sales 5,165 5,913 Gross profit 9,613 10,813 Gross profit % 65.0% 64.6% Operating expenses General and administrative 4,319 4,477 Sales and marketing 6,413 6,742 Research and development 245 262 10,977 11,481 Loss from operations (1,364) (668) Other (expense) income Interest expense (1,108) (2,018) Change in warrant derivative liability 6 (15) Other (expense) income (5) (75) Total Other (Expense) Income (1,107) (2,108) Net Loss from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,471) (2,776) Provision for income taxes Current and deferred (22) (23) Net Loss from Operations $ (2,493) $ (2,799) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.19) $ (0.21) Dilutive $ (0.19) $ (0.21) Shares used in the computation: Basic 13,175,345 13,170,721 Dilutive 13,175,345 13,170,721





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (2,493) $ (2,799) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 685 776 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (105) 116 Non-cash interest 1,101 1,991 Non-cash rent expense 4 - Stock-based compensation 269 122 Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 138 94 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 31 153 Change in warrant derivative liability (6) 15 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 195 403 Inventories (1,974) 623 Prepaid and other assets (340) 146 Accounts payable 1,421 (429) Accrued liabilities (715) (721) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,789) 490 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (258) (137) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 83 51 Net cash used in investing activities (175) (86) Financing activities: Payments on financing leases (34) (104) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (34) (104) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,998) 300 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,237 6,797 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,239 $ 7,097





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net Loss $ (2,493) $ (2,799) Other expense 5 75 Depreciation and amortization 685 776 Interest expense 1,108 2,017 Tax expense 22 23 Non-GAAP EBITDA (673) 92 Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue -4.6% 0.6% NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 138 94 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 31 153 Stock-based compensation 269 122 Change in warrant derivative liability (6) 15 Separation-related expenses 749 (21) Litigation reserve - 530 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 508 $ 985 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue 3.4% 5.9%



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.