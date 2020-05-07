Precision BioSciences to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Present at Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a life sciences company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on May 15, 2020.



Matt Kane, CEO and co-founder of Precision BioSciences, will also present a corporate overview at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this corporate presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.precisionbiosciences.com , under the Investors & Media section with an archived replay of the webcast available for 30 days.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

