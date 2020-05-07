Dyestuff and Pigments Industry Overview by Recent Revenue, Business Opportunities and Challenges Created by COVID-19
Dyestuff and Pigments -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyestuff and Pigments Industry
Description
Pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic or inorganic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process. Dyestuff are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and / or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.
China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of Dyestuff and Pigments. In 2018, China consumed 2201.3 K MT Dyestuff and Pigments. Since Dyestuff and Pigments are mainly used in textile industry, the targeted clients of Dyestuff and Pigments industry distributes in countries, where textile industry is promising.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Huntsman
Archroma
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
BEZEMA
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Dyestuff and Pigments Breakdown Data by Type
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Pigments
Other Dyes
Dyestuff and Pigments Breakdown Data by Application
Textile
Leather
Paper
Ink & Paint
Other
Sales and Pricing Analyses
Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Dyestuff and Pigments market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.
In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Dyestuff and Pigments market, covering important regions, viz, United States, Europe, China, India, Korea and Brazil. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.
