Dyestuff and Pigments Industry Overview by Recent Revenue, Business Opportunities and Challenges Created by COVID-19

Pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic or inorganic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process. Dyestuff are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and / or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.

China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of Dyestuff and Pigments. In 2018, China consumed 2201.3 K MT Dyestuff and Pigments. Since Dyestuff and Pigments are mainly used in textile industry, the targeted clients of Dyestuff and Pigments industry distributes in countries, where textile industry is promising.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Huntsman

Archroma

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Dyestuff and Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Pigments

Other Dyes

Dyestuff and Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Leather

Paper

Ink & Paint

Other

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Dyestuff and Pigments market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Dyestuff and Pigments market, covering important regions, viz, United States, Europe, China, India, Korea and Brazil. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Huntsman

11.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.1.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Huntsman Dyestuff and Pigments Products Offered

11.1.5 Huntsman Recent Development

11.2 Archroma

11.2.1 Archroma Corporation Information

11.2.2 Archroma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Archroma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Archroma Dyestuff and Pigments Products Offered

11.2.5 Archroma Recent Development

11.3 Kiri Industries

11.4 Nippon Kayaku

11.5 Kyung-In

11.6 Colourtex

11.7 Jay Chemicals

11.8 Everlight Chemical

11.9 BEZEMA

11.10 Bodal Chemical

11.1 Huntsman

11.12 Eksoy

11.13 Aarti Industries Ltd

11.14 Osaka Godo

11.15 Setas

11.16 Atul

11.17 Anand International

11.18 LonSen

11.19 Runtu

11.20 Jihua Group

11.21 Transfar

11.22 Hubei Chuyuan

11.23 Tianjin Hongfa

11.24 YaBuLai Dyestuff

11.25 Yabang

11.26 Linfen Dyeing

11.27 Dalian Dyestuffs

11.28 Zhongdan

11.29 ANOKY

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

