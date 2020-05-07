Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 6 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 38

Benadir: 35

Somaliland: 3

Male: 30

Female: 8

Recovery: 12

death: 1

Total confirmed cases: 873

Total recoveries: 87

Total deaths: 39



