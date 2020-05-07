Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 6 May 2020
New cases confirmed today: 38
Benadir: 35
Somaliland: 3
Male: 30
Female: 8
Recovery: 12
death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 873
Total recoveries: 87
Total deaths: 39Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.