Rwanda Rugby Federation Supports clubs in light of COVID-19

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Rwanda Rugby Federation donate Food today to support most vulnerable players across all active clubs in the country due to covid -19 pandemic.

The Rwanda Rugby Federation supported this category of players with basic food stuff as way to help players to overcome the effect of Covid -19 lockdown as many players lost their jobs and were unable to earn as they would normaly.

The support were given to players through their clubs such as (Kigali sharks RFC , Lions de Fer RFC, Resilience RFC,Muhanga Thunders RFC, Puma Kamonyi RFC, Burera Tigers RFC )and Clubs will distribute foods to its most vulnerable players.

‘’ I would like to thank all clubs members and Rwanda Rugby Family to have followed the measures and guidelines to stop the covid -19 as communicated by Rwanda Ministry of Health and urged clubs members and Rwanda Rugby Family to continue following the measures and guidelines to stop covid -19 as communicated by Rwanda Ministry of health by wearing mask, washing hands among others said Tharcisse the president of Rwanda Rugby Federation. “

The President of Rwanda Rugby Federation Tharcisse Kamanda encourage players to stay fit as they would be overwhelmed by many competition when sport activities will be resumed.

Media Contact: rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rwanda Rugby: The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.



