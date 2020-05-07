Bilibili to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, May 18, 2020

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on May 18, 2020-

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 18, 2020, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 18, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 19, 2020). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Bilibili Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 9792667 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9792667

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 25, 2020:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 9792667

About Bilibili Inc.



Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:

Bilibili Inc.

Juliet Yang

Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523

E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com



