The Providence Service Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

First Quarter 2020 Highlights :

Revenue from continuing operations of $367.3 million

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $16.3 million, and earnings of $1.02 per diluted common share

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million, Adjusted Net Income of $9.9 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.58

Net cash provided by operating activities of $38.8 million

At March 31, 2020, cash, net of debt, of $92.4 million, compared to $61.4 million at December 31, 2019

Subsequent Event :

On May 6, 2020, Providence’s subsidiary, LogistiCare Solutions, LLC (“LogistiCare”), acquired National MedTrans, LLC (“National MedTrans”), comprised of its ongoing contractual relationships to provide non-emergency medical transportation, from Specialty Benefits, LLC. For additional details, please refer to the Form 8-K filed by the Company this morning with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I commend our teammates, referral partners, state payors and transportation partners for unifying and adapting quickly during the COVID-19 crisis to provide essential services that ensure members have access to needed healthcare. Amidst this pandemic we delivered strong financial results in the first quarter of 2020, highlighted by a 31.5% year over year increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $16.0 million. While the global macro environment remains highly volatile and unpredictable, our stable balance sheet, excellent cash flow generation, resilient teammates and clear market leadership in non-emergency medical transportation position the Company to emerge stronger from this challenging period. Meanwhile, our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees, transportation partners and members.”

Mr. Greenleaf concluded, “We remain focused on executing our strategic plan. By listening to the voice of the customer, placing the right people in the right seats, delivering critical technology enhancements, reducing operational variation, accelerating profitable growth, and driving cultural change, we intend to build long-term value for our shareholders. We will complement our organic growth plan with selective, opportunistic acquisitions of compelling strategic and economic value. Consistent with our strategic planning and priorities, we are extremely pleased to announce the purchase of National MedTrans, which brings us more than $200 million of estimated annual revenue across important geographies and managed care organizations.”

Share Repurchase Authorization

On March 11, 2020, the Board authorized a new stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $75.0 million in aggregate value of the Company’s Common Stock, subject to the consent of the holders of a majority of the Company’s Series A convertible preferred stock, through December 31, 2020, unless terminated earlier. Since the Board-authorized program started on March 11, 2020, the Company repurchased 195,576 shares for $10.2 million through May 5, 2020.

As of May 5, 2020, the Company had approximately $64.8 million of availability under its share repurchase program.

COVID-19 and Extension of Credit Facility

On May 6, 2020, the Company entered into the Seventh Amendment to its Credit Agreement, which, among other things, expanded the revolving credit facility from $200.0 million to $225.0 million, extended the maturity date to August 1, 2021 and increased the letter of credit sublimit from $25.0 million to $40.0 million.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company borrowed $162.0 million under its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to enhance the Company's financial flexibility given uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economies and financial markets. The Company ended the quarter with total cash of $254.4 million, or $92.4 million net of debt.

While it is difficult to quantify precisely the impact of COVID-19 on Providence’s operations, the Company generated strong operating cash flow during the first quarter of 2020. The Company's stable balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility further mitigate risk related to the pandemic.

The Company provides essential services and has developed a risk mitigation program to protect the safety of its employees, transportation partners and client members based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and state and local governments.

First Quarter 2020 Results

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported revenue of $367.3 million, a decrease of 0.1% from $367.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $10.0 million, or 2.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $3.4 million, or 0.9% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2019. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, in the first quarter of 2020 was $16.3 million, or $1.02 earnings per diluted common share, compared to income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $1.3 million, or $0.02 earnings per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2019. Income from operations in the first quarter of 2020 included a tax benefit due to the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") of $11.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.0 million, or 4.4% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.2 million, or 3.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income in the first quarter of 2020 was $9.9 million, or $0.58 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.37 earnings per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2019.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in revenue was primarily due to contracts we no longer serve, including managed-care organization ("MCO") contracts in California, Louisiana and New York, some of which the Company terminated due to low profitability. In addition, revenue was impacted by lower trip volume associated with certain profit corridor contracts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by various rate adjustments secured in the latter parts of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2020 due to lower utilization associated with the Company's full-risk capitated contracts, partially offset by lower volume on certain profit corridor contracts.

Matrix - Equity Investment

For the first quarter of 2020, Matrix’s revenue was $61.3 million, a decrease of 8.5% from $67.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Matrix had an operating loss of $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Providence recorded a loss of $2.6 million related to its Matrix equity investment compared to a loss of $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, Matrix recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million, or 16.2% of revenue, compared to $14.0 million, or 20.8% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by slowing volume for in-home health assessments in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, was partially offset by lower direct and indirect costs.

As of March 31, 2020, Providence's ownership interest and equity investment in Matrix was 43.6% and $128.1 million, respectively.

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiaries LogistiCare Solutions, LLC and Circulation, Inc., is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Adjustments

In addition to the financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the Company and its segments, as well as Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are performance measures that are not recognized under GAAP. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes, before: (1) interest expense, net, (2) provision (benefit) for income taxes and (3) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before certain items, including (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related charges, including costs related to our corporate reorganization, (2) equity in net loss of investee, (3) certain litigation related expenses, settlement income or other negotiated settlements relating to certain matters from prior periods, (4) certain transaction and related costs, and (5) COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted Net Income is defined as income from continuing operations, net of taxes, before certain items, including (1) restructuring and related charges, (2) equity in net loss of investee, (3) certain litigation related expenses, settlement income or other negotiated settlements relating to certain matters from prior periods, (4) intangible asset amortization, (5) certain transaction and related costs, (6) COVID-19 related costs, (7) tax impacts from the CARES Act and (8) the income tax impact of such adjustments. Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income less (as applicable): (1) dividends on convertible preferred stock and (2) adjusted net income allocated to participating stockholders, divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding as calculated for Adjusted Net Income. Our non-GAAP performance measures exclude certain expenses and amounts that are not driven by our core operating results and may be one time in nature. Excluding these expenses makes comparisons with prior periods as well as to other companies in our industry more meaningful. We believe such measures allow investors to gain a better understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing operations of our business. We consider our core operations to be the ongoing activities to provide services from which we earn revenue, including direct operating costs and indirect costs to support these activities. In addition, our net loss in equity investee is excluded from these measures, as we do not have the ability to manage the venture, allocate resources within the venture, or directly control its operations or performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including but not limited to: the early termination or non-renewal of contracts; our ability to successfully respond to governmental requests for proposal; our ability to fulfill our contractual obligations; our ability to identify and successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to identify and realize the benefits of strategic initiatives; the loss of any of the significant payors from whom we generate a significant amount of our revenue; our ability to accurately estimate the cost of performing under certain capitated contracts; our ability to match the timing of the costs of new contracts with its related revenue; the outcome of pending or future litigation; our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified employees; our ability to successfully complete recent divestitures or business termination; the accuracy of representations and warranties and strength of related indemnities provided to us in acquisitions or claims made against us for representations and warranties and related indemnities in our dispositions; our ability to effectively compete in the marketplace; inadequacies in or security breaches of our information technology systems, including our ability to protect private data; the impact of COVID-19 on us (including: the duration and scope of the pandemic; governmental, business and individuals’ actions taken in response to the pandemic; economic activity and actions taken in response; the effect on our clients and client demand for our services; and the ability of our clients to pay for our services); seasonal fluctuations in our operations; impairment of long-lived assets; the adequacy of our insurance coverage for automobile, general liability, professional liability and workers’ compensation; damage to our reputation by inaccurate, misleading or negative media coverage; our ability to comply with government healthcare and other regulations; changes in budgetary priorities of government entities that fund our services; failure to adequately comply with patient and service user information regulations; possible actions under Medicare and Medicaid programs for false claims or recoupment of funds for noncompliance; changes in the regulatory landscape applicable to Matrix; changes to our estimated income tax liability from audits or otherwise; our ability to meet restrictive covenants in our credit agreement; restrictions in the terms of our preferred stock; the costs of complying with public company reporting obligations; and the accuracy of our accounting estimates and assumptions.

The Company has provided additional information in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Providence Service Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except share and per share data) Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Service revenue, net $ 367,291 $ 367,815 Operating expenses: Service expense 332,661 340,498 General and administrative expense 20,795 19,401 Depreciation and amortization 3,790 4,475 Total operating expenses 357,246 364,374 Operating income 10,045 3,441 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 241 303 Other income — (66 ) Equity in net loss of investee 2,550 1,656 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 7,254 1,548 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (9,046 ) 234 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 16,300 1,314 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (202 ) (732 ) Net income $ 16,098 $ 582 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 12,998 $ (535 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 1.02 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.06 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.00 $ (0.04 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 1.02 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.06 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.00 $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 12,987,740 12,899,714 Diluted 13,012,991 12,953,328





The Providence Service Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,371 $ 61,365 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 172,050 180,416 Other current assets (1) 36,300 14,491 Current assets of discontinued operations (2) 33 155 Total current assets 462,754 256,427 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,693 20,095 Property and equipment, net 22,586 23,243 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 153,569 155,127 Equity investment 128,098 130,869 Other long-term assets 11,415 11,620 Total assets $ 797,115 $ 597,381 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 162,000 $ — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 276 308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,737 6,730 Other current liabilities (3) 158,675 141,718 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (2) 1,455 1,430 Total current liabilities 329,143 150,186 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion — 45 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 12,987 14,502 Other long-term liabilities (4) 49,507 37,936 Total liabilities 391,637 202,669 Mezzanine and stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock, net 77,120 77,120 Stockholders' equity 328,358 317,592 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 797,115 $ 597,381

(1) Includes other receivables, prepaid expenses and short-term restricted cash.

(2) Includes assets or liabilities primarily related to WD Services' former Saudi Arabian operation.

(3) Includes accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued transportation costs, deferred revenue and self-funded insurance programs.

(4) Includes other long-term liabilities and deferred tax liabilities.

The Providence Service Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (1) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 16,098 $ 582 Depreciation and amortization 3,790 4,475 Stock-based compensation 1,045 2,103 Equity in net loss of investee 2,550 1,656 Other non-cash items 14,698 1,752 Changes in working capital 651 28,263 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,832 38,831 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,574 ) (1,682 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,574 ) (1,682 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt 162,000 — Preferred stock dividends (1,095 ) (1,087 ) Repurchase of common stock, for treasury (7,299 ) (217 ) Restricted stock surrendered for employee tax payment (37 ) — Proceeds from common stock issued pursuant to stock option exercise 2,054 2,557 Other financing activities (77 ) (145 ) Net cash used in financing activities 155,546 1,108 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 192,804 38,257 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 61,673 12,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 254,477 $ 50,624

(1) Includes both continuing and discontinued operations.

The Providence Service Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Quarter ended March 31, 2020 NET Services Matrix Investment Total Continuing Operations Service revenue, net $ 367,291 $ — $ 367,291 Operating expenses: Service expense 332,661 — 332,661 General and administrative expense 20,795 — 20,795 Depreciation and amortization 3,790 — 3,790 Total operating expenses 357,246 — 357,246 Operating income 10,045 — 10,045 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 241 — 241 Equity in net loss of investee — 2,550 2,550 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 9,804 (2,550 ) 7,254 Benefit for income taxes (8,341 ) (705 ) (9,046 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes 18,145 (1,845 ) 16,300 Interest expense, net 241 — 241 Benefit for income taxes (8,341 ) (705 ) (9,046 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,790 — 3,790 EBITDA 13,835 (2,550 ) 11,285 Restructuring and related charges (1) 1,322 — 1,322 Transaction costs (2) 855 — 855 COVID-19 related costs 22 — 22 Equity in net loss of investee — 2,550 2,550 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,034 $ — $ 16,034

(1) Restructuring and related charges include severance costs of $680 and professional services costs of $642.

(2) Transaction costs include Circulation management incentive plan ("MIP") costs and certain transaction-related expenses.

The Providence Service Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Quarter ended March 31, 2019 NET Services Matrix

Investment Total Continuing Operations Service revenue, net $ 367,815 $ — $ 367,815 Operating expenses: Service expense 340,498 — 340,498 General and administrative expense 19,401 — 19,401 Depreciation and amortization 4,475 — 4,475 Total operating expenses 364,374 — 364,374 Operating income 3,441 — 3,441 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 303 — 303 Other income (66 ) — (66 ) Equity in net loss of investee — 1,656 1,656 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income tax 3,204 (1,656 ) 1,548 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 572 (338 ) 234 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes 2,632 (1,318 ) 1,314 Interest expense, net 303 — 303 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 572 (338 ) 234 Depreciation and amortization 4,475 — 4,475 EBITDA 7,982 (1,656 ) 6,326 Restructuring and related charges (1) 2,812 — 2,812 Transaction costs (2) 1,388 — 1,388 Equity in net loss of investee — 1,656 1,656 Litigation expense 9 — 9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,191 $ — $ 12,191

(1) Restructuring and related charges include organizational consolidation costs of $1,786 and severance costs of $1,026.

(2) Transaction costs related to the Circulation MIP and certain transaction-related expenses.

The Providence Service Corporation

Summary Financial Information of Equity Investment in Matrix Medical Network (1)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 61,304 $ 66,983 Operating expense 53,049 55,220 Depreciation and amortization 9,928 11,208 Operating (loss) income (1,673 ) 555 Interest expense 5,730 6,392 Benefit for income taxes (1,046 ) (1,351 ) Net loss (6,357 ) (4,486 ) Interest 43.6 % 43.6 % Net loss - Equity Investment (2,771 ) (1,952 ) Management fee and other 221 296 Equity in net loss of investee $ (2,550 ) $ (1,656 ) Net Debt (2) $ 290,742 $ 297,046

(1) The results of our equity method investment are excluded from the calculation of Providence's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income.

(2) Net debt represents long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs, less cash.

The Providence Service Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA: Matrix Medical Network (1)

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 61,304 $ 66,983 Operating expense 53,049 55,220 Depreciation and amortization 9,928 11,208 Operating income (1,673 ) 555 Interest expense 5,730 6,392 Benefit for income taxes (1,046 ) (1,351 ) Net loss (6,357 ) (4,486 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,928 11,208 Interest expense 5,730 6,392 Benefit for income taxes (1,046 ) (1,351 ) EBITDA 8,255 11,763 Management fees 493 660 Integration costs — 1,483 Severance costs 799 — Transaction costs 385 45 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,932 $ 13,951

(1) Providence accounts for its proportionate share of Matrix's results using the equity method. Matrix's Adjusted EBITDA is not included within Providence's Adjusted EBITDA in any period presented.

The Providence Service Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Common Share:

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 16,300 $ 1,314 Restructuring and related charges (1) 1,322 3,030 Transaction costs (2) 855 1,388 Equity in net loss of investee 2,550 1,656 Intangible amortization expense 1,559 1,559 Litigation expense, net — 9 COVID-19 related costs 22 — Tax impact of the CARES Act (11,060 ) — Tax effected impact of adjustments (1,664 ) (2,352 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 9,884 $ 6,604 . Dividends on convertible preferred stock (1,095 ) (1,087 ) Income allocated to participating securities (1,177 ) (744 ) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 7,612 $ 4,773 Adjusted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.37 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 13,012,991 12,953,328

(1) Restructuring and related charges include severance, organizational consolidation costs and professional fees.

(2) Transaction costs include the MIP related to the Circulation acquisition and certain other transaction-related expenses.



