Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Distribution of $0.125 Per Share

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Total investment income was $10.3 million ($0.35 per share) for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, down from $11.6 million ($0.39 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of lower interest income due to the Company's debt investment in OCSI Glick JV LLC ("OCSI Glick JV") being placed on non-accrual status as of March 31, 2020.





Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, “OCSI’s results reflect the unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The broad-based sell-off in the credit markets during March impacted the prices of our liquid debt investments at quarter-end and was the primary contributor to the decline in NAV. Since then, following the unprecedented measures taken by policymakers to stimulate the economy, we have experienced a rebound in the prices of these investments through the end of April. While it is difficult to determine the ultimate impact that COVID-19 will have, we believe the overall credit quality of our mostly first lien portfolio remains strong.”

Matt Pendo, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “OCSI entered this difficult environment on solid footing with leverage below our long-term target range. However, due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we reduced our cash distribution to $0.125 per share and our investment adviser will permanently waive incentive fees payable in the March quarter. We believe these actions are prudent and will help position OCSI to navigate through these challenging times.”

Distribution Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.125 per share, payable on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company’s stockholders.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 (unaudited) March 31, 2019 (unaudited) Operating results: Interest income $ 9,665,605 $ 11,211,885 $ 12,294,014 PIK interest income 296,894 3,563 6,004 Fee income 380,114 387,665 181,806 Total investment income 10,342,613 11,603,113 12,481,824 Net expenses 5,780,838 6,875,533 7,265,064 Net investment income 4,561,775 4,727,580 5,216,760 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (74,777,439 ) 1,406,674 8,478,667 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (70,215,664 ) $ 6,134,254 $ 13,695,427 Net investment income per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per common share $ (2.53 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.28 Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted $ (2.38 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.46





As of March 31, 2020

(unaudited) December 31, 2019 (unaudited) September 30, 2019 Select balance sheet and other data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,931,375 $ 9,525,141 $ 5,646,899 Investment portfolio at fair value 524,379,311 584,453,747 597,104,447 Total debt outstanding 327,156,800 306,156,800 294,656,800 Net assets 211,233,898 286,016,910 284,450,006 Net asset value per share 7.17 9.71 9.65 Total debt to equity ratio 1.55x 1.07x 1.04x Net debt to equity ratio 1.44x 1.04x 1.02x

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $10.3 million and included $9.7 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $0.3 million of payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income and $0.4 million of fee income. Total investment income was $1.3 million lower as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the Company's debt investment in OCSI Glick JV being placed on non-accrual status as of March 31, 2020.

Net expenses for the quarter totaled $5.8 million, down $1.1 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million decrease in incentive fees as a result of the investment adviser's permanent waiver of Part I incentive fees for the quarter.

Net realized and unrealized losses on the investment portfolio for the quarter were $74.8 million, and included $66 million of unrealized losses related to liquid investments1 and $5 million of unrealized losses in private investments on investments still held at March 31, 2020.

______________________

1 Includes Level 2 and Level 3 debt securities that are valued based on broker quotations, as well as the Company's investment in OCSI Glick JV, as its underlying investment portfolio is primarily composed of liquid debt investments.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of ($ in thousands) March 31, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 (unaudited) March 31, 2019 (unaudited) Investments at fair value $ 524,379 $ 584,454 $ 592,147 Number of portfolio companies 88 84 81 Average portfolio company debt size $ 6,000 $ 7,100 $ 7,400 Asset class: Senior secured debt 92.8 % 90.7 % 90.5 % OCSI Glick JV 7.2 % 9.3 % 9.5 % Non-accrual debt investments: Non-accrual investments at fair value $ 37.8 $ — $ — Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments 7.2 % — % — % Number of investments on non-accrual 1 — 1 Interest rate type: Percentage floating-rate 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Yields: Weighted average yield on debt investments1 6.0 % 7.2 % 8.0 % Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments 5.5 % 7.0 % 7.8 % Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments2 6.0 % 7.2 % 8.0 % Investment activity: New investment commitments $ 93,900 $ 34,900 $ 64,400 New funded investment activity3 $ 101,300 $ 37,900 $ 67,900 Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales $ 83,800 $ 46,000 $ 38,900 Net new investments4 $ 17,500 $ (8,100 ) $ 29,000 Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies 18 9 9 Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies 9 2 5 Number of portfolio company exits 14 9 7

__________

1 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.

2 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV.

3 New funded investment activity includes drawdowns on existing revolver commitments.

4 Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.



As of March 31, 2020, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio was $524.4 million and was composed of investments in 88 companies, including the OCSI Glick JV.

As of March 31, 2020, 92.8% of the Company's portfolio at fair value consisted of senior secured floating-rate debt investments, including 90.6% of first liens and 2.2% of second liens, and 7.2% consisted of a subordinated note investment in the OCSI Glick JV.

The Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV totaled $37.8 million at fair value as of March 31, 2020, down 30% from $54.2 million as of December 31, 2019. The sequential decline in the value of the Company's investments in the OCSI Glick JV was primarily driven by the OCSI Glick JV’s use of leverage and unrealized price declines in the underlying investment portfolio resulting from the broader market volatility. Excluding the impact of leverage, OCSI Glick JV ’s underlying investment portfolio at fair value declined 14% during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the OCSI Glick JV had $153.2 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 44 portfolio companies. As of March 31, 2020, OCSI Glick JV had $26.8 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its senior revolving credit facility.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company restructured its subordinated notes in the OCSI Glick JV to realign the vehicle for current market conditions. In connection with restructuring, the Company and its joint venture partner extended the notes’ maturity to October 20, 2028, reduced the spread from 6.50% to 4.50%, and the notes will not pay interest on its previously scheduled April 15, 2020 and July 15, 2020 coupon dates so cash will remain in the entity to support its NAV. Given that the notes will not pay interest for two quarters, the Company has placed them on non-accrual. The Company did not recognize any income from the OCSI Glick JV during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, with the exception of two portfolio companies that modified their scheduled interest payment to PIK in order to preserve liquidity and the OCSI Glick JV, all of the Company's portfolio companies made their scheduled interest payments during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total principal value of debt outstanding of $327.2 million under its credit facilities. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities for the March 31, 2020 reporting period.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $21.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $77.8 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $19.6 million, or $5.6 million when excluding unfunded investment commitments to the OCSI Glick JV. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believe its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities in the current economic climate.

As of March 31, 2020, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.8%, down from 4.0% as of December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting decreases to LIBOR.

The Company’s total debt to equity ratio was 1.55x and 1.07x as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company's net debt to equity ratio was 1.44x and 1.04x as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Effective March 22, 2020, the Company amended its Deutsche Bank Facility to extend the revolving period and maturity date to September 30, 2020 and March 30, 2021, respectively, decrease the size of the facility from $250 million to $200 million and modify the interest rate to three-month LIBOR plus 2.25% through September 30, 2020, following which the interest rate will reset to three-month LIBOR plus 2.40% for the remaining term of the facility.

Recent Developments

As of April 30, 2020, the Company had $28 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $81 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $18 million, or $4 million when excluding unfunded commitments to the OCSI Glick JV.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The Company seeks to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Specialty Lending is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com .

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

March 31, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 (unaudited) September 30, 2019 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost March 31, 2020: $73,157,303; cost December 31, 2019: $73,168,024; cost September 30, 2019: $73,189,664) $ 37,833,930 $ 54,169,710 $ 54,326,418 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost March 31, 2020: $546,774,334; cost December 31, 2019: $538,934,038; cost September 30, 2019: $553,679,070) 486,545,381 530,284,037 542,778,029 Total investments at fair value (cost March 31, 2020: $619,931,637; cost December 31, 2019: $612,102,062; cost September 30, 2019: $626,868,734) 524,379,311 584,453,747 597,104,447 Cash and cash equivalents 21,931,375 9,525,141 5,646,899 Restricted cash 9,321,466 8,469,933 8,404,733 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 1,489,472 3,031,841 3,813,730 Due from portfolio companies 539,587 806,914 350,597 Receivables from unsettled transactions 28,775,575 4,105,042 5,091,671 Deferred financing costs 2,308,557 1,923,373 2,139,299 Derivative asset at fair value 316,967 — 20,876 Other assets 731,202 817,916 761,462 Total assets $ 589,793,512 $ 613,133,907 $ 623,333,714 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 1,569,469 $ 932,315 $ 901,410 Base management fee and incentive fee payable 1,442,121 1,255,344 1,368,431 Due to affiliate 1,041,237 1,404,411 1,457,007 Interest payable 2,532,742 2,545,744 2,750,587 Payables from unsettled transactions 44,817,245 14,653,671 37,724,473 Derivative liability at fair value — 168,712 — Director fees payable — — 25,000 Credit facilities payable 327,156,800 306,156,800 294,656,800 Total liabilities 378,559,614 327,116,997 338,883,708 Commitments and contingencies Net assets: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 29,466,768 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 294,668 294,668 294,668 Additional paid-in-capital 369,199,332 369,199,332 369,199,332 Accumulated overdistributed earnings (158,260,102 ) (83,477,090 ) (85,043,994 ) Total net assets (equivalent to $7.17, $9.71 and $9.65 per common share as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively) 211,233,898 286,016,910 284,450,006 Total liabilities and net assets $ 589,793,512 $ 613,133,907 $ 623,333,714

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

March 31, 2019 Six months ended

March 31, 2020 Six months ended

March 31, 2019 Interest income: Control investments $ — $ 1,436,726 $ 1,472,785 $ 1,436,726 $ 2,958,208 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 9,638,008 9,744,449 10,769,097 19,382,457 20,420,246 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 27,597 30,710 52,132 58,307 119,127 Total interest income 9,665,605 11,211,885 12,294,014 20,877,490 23,497,581 PIK interest income: Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 296,894 3,563 6,004 300,457 13,749 Total PIK interest income 296,894 3,563 6,004 300,457 13,749 Fee income: Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 380,114 387,665 181,806 767,779 229,441 Total fee income 380,114 387,665 181,806 767,779 229,441 Total investment income 10,342,613 11,603,113 12,481,824 21,945,726 23,740,771 Expenses: Base management fee 1,442,121 1,505,526 1,451,393 2,947,647 2,866,160 Part I incentive fee 271,520 992,138 1,096,144 1,263,658 1,950,522 Professional fees 263,188 373,186 375,601 636,374 834,213 Directors fees 105,000 105,000 105,278 210,000 210,278 Interest expense 3,477,099 3,426,891 3,771,530 6,903,990 6,994,484 Administrator expense 229,039 249,914 231,033 478,953 665,900 General and administrative expenses 264,391 273,479 283,338 537,870 615,564 Total expenses 6,052,358 6,926,134 7,314,317 12,978,492 14,137,121 Fees waived (271,520 ) (50,601 ) (49,253 ) (322,121 ) (476,647 ) Net expenses 5,780,838 6,875,533 7,265,064 12,656,371 13,660,474 Net investment income 4,561,775 4,727,580 5,216,760 9,289,355 10,080,297 Unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Control investments (16,325,059 ) (135,068 ) 1,684,985 (16,460,127 ) (2,230,258 ) Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (51,578,952 ) 2,251,040 6,989,963 (49,327,912 ) (8,780,850 ) Foreign currency forward contract 485,679 (189,588 ) 122,463 296,091 47,895 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (67,418,332 ) 1,926,384 8,797,411 (65,491,948 ) (10,963,213 ) Realized gains (losses): Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (7,334,148 ) (277,225 ) (77,774 ) (7,611,373 ) 1,369,532 Foreign currency forward contract (24,959 ) (242,485 ) (240,970 ) (267,444 ) 8,120 Net realized gains (losses) (7,359,107 ) (519,710 ) (318,744 ) (7,878,817 ) 1,377,652 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (74,777,439 ) 1,406,674 8,478,667 (73,370,765 ) (9,585,561 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (70,215,664 ) $ 6,134,254 $ 13,695,427 $ (64,081,410 ) $ 494,736 Net investment income per common share — basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted $ (2.38 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ (2.17 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 29,466,768 29,466,768 29,466,768 29,466,768 29,466,768







