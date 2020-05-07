Covid-19 Impact On Global Manuka Honey Market 2020 Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption And Forecasts To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Manuka Honey– Covid-19 Impact On Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manuka Honey Market 2020

Report Summary:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Manuka Honey. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis.

Major players in the industry include Comvita, Watson & Son and Manuka Health, which accounted for 43.01%, 11.01% and 24.34% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, accounting for more than 73 percent in 2019.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Manuka Honey 3900 market in 2020.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Comvita

Watson & Son

Manuka Health

Pure Honey New Zealand

Arataki Honey

Streamland

Ora Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

Manuka Honey Breakdown Data by Type

UMF 5+

UMF 10+

UMF 15+

UMF 20+

Others

Manuka Honey Breakdown Data by Application

Digestion and Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care and Skincare Products

Others

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry Manuka Honey is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Manuka Honey. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manuka Honey Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manuka Honey Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Manuka Honey Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 UMF 5+

1.4.3 UMF 10+

1.4.4 UMF 15+

1.4.5 UMF 20+

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Manuka Honey Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Digestion and Inflammation Treatment

1.5.3 Wound-care and Skincare Products

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Manuka Honey Industry Impact

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Comvita

11.1.1 Comvita Corporation Information

11.1.2 Comvita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Comvita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Comvita Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.1.5 Comvita Recent Development

11.2 Watson & Son

11.2.1 Watson & Son Corporation Information

11.2.2 Watson & Son Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Watson & Son Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Watson & Son Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.2.5 Watson & Son Recent Development

11.3 Manuka Health

11.3.1 Manuka Health Corporation Information

11.3.2 Manuka Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Manuka Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Manuka Health Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.3.5 Manuka Health Recent Development

11.4 Pure Honey New Zealand

11.4.1 Pure Honey New Zealand Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pure Honey New Zealand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Pure Honey New Zealand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Pure Honey New Zealand Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.4.5 Pure Honey New Zealand Recent Development

11.5 Arataki Honey

11.5.1 Arataki Honey Corporation Information

11.5.2 Arataki Honey Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Arataki Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Arataki Honey Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.5.5 Arataki Honey Recent Development

11.6 Streamland

11.6.1 Streamland Corporation Information

11.6.2 Streamland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Streamland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Streamland Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.6.5 Streamland Recent Development

11.7 Ora Honey

11.7.1 Ora Honey Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ora Honey Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Ora Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ora Honey Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.7.5 Ora Honey Recent Development

11.8 Capilano

11.8.1 Capilano Corporation Information

11.8.2 Capilano Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Capilano Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Capilano Manuka Honey Products Offered

11.8.5 Capilano Recent Development

11.9 Nature’s Way

11.10 Comvita

