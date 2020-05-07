Coronavirus - Nigeria: 195 new cases of COVID-19 6 May

195 new cases of COVID-19;

82-Lagos 30-Kano 19-Zamfara 18-Sokoto 10-Borno 9-FCT 8-Oyo 5-Kebbi 5-Gombe 4-Ogun 3-Katsina 1-Kaduna 1-Adamawa

3145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 534

Deaths: 103



