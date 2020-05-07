Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: As at 6 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 34 confirmed cases
COVID-19 Update: As at 6 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 34 confirmed cases, including five (5) recoveries and four (4) deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
