Coronavirus: Ghana records a total of 3,091 COVID-19 confirmed cases Out of 137,924 test

Ghana records a total of 3,091 COVID-19 confirmed cases Out of 137,924 test with 303 Recoveries. Bono Region has recorded its first case of Covid-19 in the Jaman North District

