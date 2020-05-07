Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Opportunities And Strategies

The global online food delivery services market is expected to grow from $107.44 billion in 2019 and to $111.32 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 3.61%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global online food delivery services market is expected to grow from $107.44 billion in 2019 and to $111.32 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 3.61%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $154.34 billion in 2023 at rate of about 11.51%. The increase in smartphone users and internet penetration is driving growth in online food delivery services. However, cost of supply chain and logistics will be the key restraint for the online food delivery services market.

The online food delivery services market includes all companies involved in distributing the packages received from hospitality establishments and have an online portal or an application for their sales. The food can be either ready-to-eat food or food that has to be specially prepared for direct consumption. Online food delivery service has two segments, restaurant-to-consumer delivery includes delivery of order directly by the concerned restaurant, whereas, platform-to-consumer segment involves online delivery services that deliver orders of partner restaurants.

The global online food delivery services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Platform-to-Customer; Restaurant -to-Customer

By Channel Type: Websites; Mobile Applications

By Payment Method: Cash On delivery; Online Payment

By Geography: The global online food delivery services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific online food delivery services market accounts for the largest share in the global online food delivery services market.

Trends In The Online Food Delivery Services Market

Upgradation of the distribution network to a more decentralized system, Distribution 4.0, is trending in the food delivery services market. In Distribution 4.0, suppliers partner with multiple players for the best market coverage between urban and rural markets, focusing their efforts on marketing, branding, and in-store merchandising to create best-in-class shopper experience. They are likely to partner with aggregators, e-comm delivery companies, rural distribution companies, and distribution arms of modern trade to drive coverage.

Markets Covered: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market

Data Segmentations: Online Food Delivery Services Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Online Food Delivery Services Market Organizations Covered: takeaway.com, Doordash, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Domino’s pizza, Grubhub, foodpanda, Just Eat

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, online food delivery services market customer information, online food delivery services market product/service analysis – product examples, online food delivery services market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global online food delivery services market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Online Food Delivery Services Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the online food delivery services market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Online Food Delivery Services Sector: The report reveals where the global online food delivery services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

