Global Lactose Free Food Market To Reach Value Of About $16 Billion In 2023

The global lactose free food market is expected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2019 and to $11.96 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.97%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lactose free food market is expected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2019 and to $11.96 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.97%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $15.82 billion in 2023 at rate of about 9.77%. An increasing number of people with lactose intolerance is anticipated to propel the demand for lactose-free food over the forecast period. However, the stiff competition from dairy alternatives is expected to limit the growth of the lactose-free food market.

Lactose is a sugar found in milk and food with ingredients including milk and whey. Lactose-free food is used as an alternative for dairy-free food items. Lactose-free dairy products contain an enzyme called lactase that helps in breaking down milk sugar galactose to avoid stomach problems such as abdominal cramping, gas, diarrhea, and bloating in people with lactose intolerance. Lactose-free food items include soya yogurts and cheeses, oat milk, rice milk, coconut-based yogurts and cheeses, carob bars, and food with “dairy-free” and “suitable for vegan” signs.

The global lactose free food market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Lactose-Free Products; Lactose-Reduced Products.

By Application: Milk; Cheese; Yogurt; Ice-Cream; Non-Diary Products; Others.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Online Stores; Others.

By Source: Rice; Almond; Soy; Hemp Milks; Coconut.

By Technology: Chromatographic Separation; Acid Hydrolysis; Membrane Reactor.

By Geography: The global lactose free food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the European lactose free food market accounts for the largest share in the global lactose free food market.

Trends In The Lactose Free Food Market

The launch of new lactose-free products is a leading trend contributing for the market expansion. This scenario of new product developments is likely to surge the revenues for the lactose-free food market over the forecast period.

Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lactose free food market overviews, analyzes and forecasts lactose free food market size and growth for the global lactose free food market, lactose free food market share, lactose free food market players, lactose free food market size, lactose free food market segments and geographies, lactose free food market trends, lactose free food market drivers and lactose free food market restraints, lactose free food market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The lactose free food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

