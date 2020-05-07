Despite Initial Decline, The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Is Expected To Rapidly Grow Post Covid-19

The global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to decline from $10.9 billion in 2019 to $10.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to decline from $10.9 billion in 2019 to $10.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, while governments worldwide impose restrictions on other sectors to operate their processes in full capacity. The market growth is expected to increase post COVID-19, due to an increased focus on hygiene and food manufacturing practices, and manufacturers complying with food safety norms. The market is expected to recover and reach $13.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens, and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

Foodborne Illnesses Drive The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market

Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world contributes to the growth of the global food pathogen detection technology market. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, almost every tenth person falls ill due to pathogens every year, and 33 million healthy lives are lost due to foodborne diseases. Diarrhea is the most common disease caused by contaminated food and almost 550 million people (including 220 million children under 5 years of age) are affected by diarrhoeal diseases. The upsurge in the occurrence of foodborne diseases among the global population increased the demand for food pathogen detection technology, thus driving the market’s growth.

The food pathogen detection technology market is segmented by technology into traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), and rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassay). It is also segmented by food type into meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits & vegetables, and cereals & grains. By type, the market is segmented into E. Coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, and others (norovirus and rotavirus).

