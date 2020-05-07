DIAGNOS Inc. Poised for Parabolic Move, 1st of New Cardiovascular Artificial Intelligence Applications Coming to Market

Diagnos Retinal Imaging Tech uses AI algos to classify health issues

Diagnos Inc. TSX-V: ADK is applying artificial intelligence for early detection tests of vascular change in the retina

Diagnos Inc. (TSX:ADK)

ADK's Stroke Predictor application can predict that someone is going to have a stroke in the next two years and it will also tell you why. Pharma & the medical community will pay up for this tech” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIAGNOS Inc. (TSX-V: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (Frankfurt: 4D4) is the subject of a Technology Journal review. The full Technology Journal Review may be viewed at https://technologymarketwatch.com/adk.htm online.

DIAGNOS is a Canadian-based healthcare software technology company that pioneered 'Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis' (CARA), applying artificial intelligence to non-invasively test, identify, and classify patients at risk of vision loss (targeted at the diabetes market). Using the same retinal image from its CARA platform, DIAGNOS is now expanding its algorithmic technology into applications for the cardiovascular sector, a market that currently spends >US$500 Billion a year in drugs and services for cardiovascular and stroke issues. The first of its new revolutionary cardio applications is ready to hit the market, giving the Company a major competitive advantage in marketing that should see sales dramatically increase; DIAGNOS' hypertension application is set to come to market this Q3-2020 as an add-on to its CARA. Even more important though, in terms of potential, is its 'Stroke Predictor' application which is scheduled for a major 1,000 patient validation test at three major hospitals in Canada and USA -- positive results on the Stroke Predictor will redefine DIAGNOS INC. and translate into extreme share price revaluation for ADK.V.



Retinal imaging diagnostic technology is gaining popularity; doctors and specialists strongly endorse the technology as large numbers of people can be seen that otherwise would not be seen, governments like it as proactively stopping/minimizing debilitating health issues immensely saves money, and pharma (manufacturers and retailers) like it as they sell advanced medication for conditions identified. Now that DIAGNOS' original technology is proven, a handful of competitors have entered this market segment. Competition is healthy, it edifies matters, plus more people are talking about it. The whole telemedicine AI retinal imaging market is only going to get bigger, much bigger. DIAGNOS was a first-mover, ahead of the curve, however the Company bore the brunt of educating the industry on the technology's merits. It won't have barriers of skeptics to overcome this time as its new cardiovascular applications are marketed as an add-on to its now proven and accepted CARA. No retinal imaging competitor can offer anything in the cardiovascular realm, DIAGNOS is uniquely positioned in the market, the level of interest in its hypertension application as an add-on to what DIAGNOS is already offering is enormous and business is expected to explode.



Don't confuse the coming hypertension application with the even more impressive 'Stroke Predictor' application, they are not on par in terms of potential; if the planned trials for the Stroke Predictor, expected to begin this year and last for ~100 days, demonstrates the level of accuracy that DIAGNOS has encountered in its development stages, Market Equities Research Group has stated Pharma professionals have told its analyst "to look for shares of ADK.V to trade well above $2/share and the Company to eventually become the subject of buyout. The 'Stroke Predictor' application can predict that someone is going to have a stroke in the next two years and it will also tell you why. Pharma and the medical community will pay up for this technology and DIAGNOS Inc. will no longer resemble what it is today."



Full copy of the Technology Journal review may be viewed at https://technologymarketwatch.com/adk.htm online.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned. Readers are referred to the terms of use, disclaimer and disclosure located at the above referenced URL(s).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.