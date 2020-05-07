Impact of Covid-19 on Virtual Reality Market

A new market study, titled “Global Virtual Reality Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Virtual reality (VR) is an interactive computer-generated experience taking place within a simulated environment, that incorporates mainly auditory and visual, but also other types of sensory feedback like haptic. This immersive environment can be similar to the real world or it can be fantastical, creating an experience that is not possible in ordinary physical reality. North America is expected to hold the largest size of the virtual reality market, while the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea in the APAC region are witnessing a huge demand for head-mounted displays for the gaming application.

The global Virtual Reality market is valued at 6636 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 22570 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Virtual Reality volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Virtual Reality market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

The major players in global Virtual Reality market include:

Oculus VR

Sony

Samsung Electronics

HTC

EON Reality

Google

Microsoft

Vuzix

Cyberglove Systems

Sensics

Leap Motion

Sixense Entertainment

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Virtual Reality market is segmented into

Non-Immersive Technology

Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies

Segment by Application

Consumer

Commercial

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

Global Virtual Reality Market: Regional Analysis

The Virtual Reality market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Virtual Reality market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Virtual Reality Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

