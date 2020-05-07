Impact of Covid-19 on Virtual Reality Market
Virtual reality (VR) is an interactive computer-generated experience taking place within a simulated environment, that incorporates mainly auditory and visual, but also other types of sensory feedback like haptic. This immersive environment can be similar to the real world or it can be fantastical, creating an experience that is not possible in ordinary physical reality. North America is expected to hold the largest size of the virtual reality market, while the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea in the APAC region are witnessing a huge demand for head-mounted displays for the gaming application.
The global Virtual Reality market is valued at 6636 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 22570 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Virtual Reality volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Virtual Reality market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
The major players in global Virtual Reality market include:
Oculus VR
Sony
Samsung Electronics
HTC
EON Reality
Google
Microsoft
Vuzix
Cyberglove Systems
Sensics
Leap Motion
Sixense Entertainment
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Virtual Reality market is segmented into
Non-Immersive Technology
Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies
Segment by Application
Consumer
Commercial
Aerospace and Defense
Medical
Industrial
Others
Global Virtual Reality Market: Regional Analysis
The Virtual Reality market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Virtual Reality market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Virtual Reality Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
