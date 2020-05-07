Technology is finally breaking into the beauty industry: Interviews with industry innovators.

Dr. Johnny Franco, Clinical Faculty at The University of Texas Dell Medical School Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, working with Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLC Don Feak, Azure Medical’s Chief Technologist Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Johnny Franco, Dr. Nathan S. Bryan and Don Feak on the future of beauty.

Confidence is beauty — Our exterior is just and extension of what is on the inside. The more confidence and positive outlook you have the more you are going to radiate.” — Dr. Johnny Franco, Clinical Faculty at U of Texas Dell Medical School

The beauty industry has stayed in the 'dark ages' for too long but new technologies championed by innovative thinkers is changing that. The new BeautyTech industry is growing rapidly and bringing much-needed change life-altering benefits to the masses. Below are three interviews by Candice Georgiadis who is helping bring the news to the public.Dr. Johnny Franco, Clinical Faculty at The University of Texas Dell Medical SchoolCan you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?Social media has opened up the mysterious black box of plastic surgeryThe ability to educate people about the various plastic surgery advancements and treatments has grown exponentially over the past several years. This will only continue to grow and allow patients the opportunity to make better informed decisions.Virtual consultations have improved access for patients to specialistsVirtual consultations are concept where patients across the country or world can connect with physicians or providers that may have specialized skills. In a state such as Texas it has allowed patients in rural areas to do consultations with specialized physicians without driving six hours for every appointment. This is truly a huge step in the direction of providing efficient and specialized care to patients no matter where in the world they live.Virtual Reality will continue to enhance patients vision of their results.One of the most common questions is how am I going to look after this procedure. As technology continues to improve so does our ability to share information with patients about their procedure and the their outcome. Technology has allowed us to create 3D virtual imaging so that patients will have a better understanding of what their results will be after surgery.Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?Patient safetyPlastic surgery has become such a hot topic that a variety of people have wanted to start performing procedures. Many patients don’t realize that currently laws don’t limit who can perform plastic surgery procedures. There are many people around the country that are not board certified plastic surgeons that are operating on individuals. It can be very confusing to people that physicians that are not Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons can perform plastic surgery. In the near future there needs to continue to be reform that limits who performs aesthetic procedures to protect patients.Patients have to be careful that they are not led astray by someone who has a great website or social media account but has not been properly trained. Currently the majority of social media posts are done by non-plastic surgeons. This means that the majority of information being distributed to individuals is coming from providers that were not actually trained in plastic surgery. Read the complete interview here Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, working with Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLCCan you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?It is exciting when we can translate new and important scientific discoveries into consumer products that will transform their appearance and confidence.The beauty-tech industry is focused on constant innovation and discovery. This is much different that the world of skin care and beauty where there are many “me too” productsUtilizing science, we can begin to understand the root cause of many signs of aging and then create products that fix the underlying issue rather than hiding or masking the signs of aging.Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?I think in general the industry does a great job at reaching and educating consumers. However, the only suggestion that I would make is that there should be more scientific evidence behind beauty products so that consumers could make an informed decision about what product may be best for them and their individual skin type and needs. Expand your knowledge by reading the full interview here Don Feak, Azure Medical’s Chief TechnologistCan you share three things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?This field is so very fluid, constantly changing in many ways and this is refreshing to me personally, as I come from a professional background where frankly things are much slower, almost glacially moving due to the cautious use of new technology and inherent lack of desire to take risks in avionics.I’ve not been much of a people person to date (my pets are my closest buds other than wife and son and best friends). In the skincare environment, engaging new people from a broad spectrum of doctors through to licensed estheticians at the various events and symposiums is an enjoyable (most times) new experience — — (instead of the stodgy bubble of engineering labs).Knowing what has been done and tried, and then looking for both ways to “do it better,” implementing that way to do it better, and then seeking the “what’s behind the next door” to what you just discovered.Opportunity for advancements in directed energy methods and biosciences/nanotechnology for the beauty/skincare/wellness sectors are growing by leaps and bounds — (Actually somewhat arrogantly stated yet substantively claimed, this will occur when Azure does it) and this particular market has huge receptivity for accepting “new stuff.’Can you share three things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?Fake news/claims. Bloviation on claims is rampant. People want to believe what they are told and if they see some “photoshop” miracle they many times fall for it. Some of those naive people who see none or little of what they hoped for, go right to Social Media and publicly trash whatever “miracle thing” they bought into. This can be damaging to entire focused sectors like Azure’s where we make LED skincare therapy. These naive unhappy campers who bought some winky-blinky car taillight junk that did nothing post “LED therapy is worthless.” That is further “fake news” from whoever believed the bloviating advertising.Solution A: US FTC regulation and enforcement of online and airwave advertising of products.2 . Junk Science: Whatever is the latest trendy junk science can quickly rise to the public peak perception. Phony gold dust particles, dubious stem cell protocols, claims of serums with collagen that mysteriously find some way to penetrate through the dermis while not mysteriously penetrating right back out to the surface of the dermis.Solution B: Common sense on the consumer’s part.3 . Lack of oversight from USFDA. The FDA is similar to a paper tiger and typical DMV type organization. There are many devices in Azure’s markets claiming they are FDA 510k devices. Many of them have NO FDA 510k. Many make outlandish phony claims in results or even what can be treated with their device or product. There is not ONE competitor device (and we test them all in our Lab) which meets even the manufacturers claims to the FDA in 510K filings that match what they actually manufacture and sell to market. Azure makes what we FDA 510k Cleared. Azure has certifiable true clinical support trial evidence and will continue to add to that portfolio with new products. Solution C: About as likely to occur as Solution A. The full interview is available here In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



