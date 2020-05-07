Sun Kissed & Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds to Discuss Digital Monetization Platform in Stock Market Podcast Interview

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) and Numuni, Inc. have received an invitation by Stock Market Podcast to interview Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- #CBD / #Blockchain Stock News: Sun Kissed (OTCMKTS: $SKDI) and Numuni Announce CEO Robert Reynolds’ Invitation to Discuss the Digital Monetization Platform Now Entering Production Phase in an Interview by Stock Market Podcast; @sunkissinc(Investorideas.com newswire) – Breaking cannabis/CBD stock news - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) ,an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, and Numuni, Inc. ("Numuni", pronounced ‘New Money’), an innovative digital media monetization platform, have received an invitation by Stock Market Podcast to interview Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds.Numuni, a digital marketing and distributed computing technology company headed by marketing industry veteran Robert Reynolds, just announced the move from an R&D focused company to a revenue generating company. In the interview, Mr Reynolds will discuss the current state of Numuni, including details on the blockchain integration of phase 2, latest changes in the digital marketing industry, the vast network of websites Numuni platform will be tied in to, growth plans, acquisitions, blockchain and cryptocurrency, along with his extensive background and success in the digital marketing industry including co-founding CPAlead, which he lead to $120 million+ in revenues.“The build-out of our distributed computational platform is drawing interest from corporate and end users alike. Our digital monetization platform brings the power of advertising and blockchain industries together. I look forward to sharing exclusive details on our platform, affiliate marketing and how everyone can benefit from our system in the forthcoming interview,” stated Robert Reynolds, Numuni CEO.Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said “Numuni and Sun Kissed expertise, industry contacts and synergistic approach to business begin bearing fruit, attracting interest from stock market research firms as well as over 6,000 Numuni beta testers.”The company will put out a press release on May 13th, 2020 with the link to the podcast.About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.About NumuniNumuni is a technology platform that aims to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resource that personal computer desktops have. By working with the world's largest media publication companies, Numuni will tap into their user base, achieving massive distributed super computing power. This system will revolutionize the market, allowing for true, on-demand, scalable computational power for sale on the Numuni marketplace.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. 