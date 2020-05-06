There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,499 in the last 365 days.

Liquidia to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on May 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that first quarter 2020 financial results will be reported on Monday, May 11, 2020. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 1438598. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Liquidia website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com

