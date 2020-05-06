Computer Help Is Now Available In Toronto For Home And Business At Reduced Price

At time of COVID-19, Taleam Systems launches Computer Services in Toronto to help home and businesses with computer and laptop problems at a reduced price.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taleam Systems launched today Toronto Computer Services to be delivered via online and by phone.



Customers based in the Toronto area can now enjoy Taleam Systems quick and affordable computer services.

Last month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford updated the essential business list to operate during Coronavirus.

In 2011, Taleam Systems was founded as a computer repair company in Ottawa, Ontario by Meladul Haq Ahmadzai.

Ahmadzai says, “Taleam Systems continues to provide essential computer support during the Covid-19 pandemic over the phone and remotely.”

The Microsoft partnered business offers computer support, laptop repair and virus removals at half the price that other Toronto businesses offers.

Ahmadzai adds, “We have recently cut our prices by half to provide relief to home and business users in this difficult time.”

To learn more about the computer business, Taleam Systems, visit www.taleamsystems.com

Media Contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai

melad@taleamsystems.com

613-521-9229



