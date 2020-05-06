Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Provides Hypofractionation Radiation Therapy

Advanced Treatment Option Offers Faster, More Efficient Radiation Therapy for Several Types of Cancers

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers an advanced radiation therapy option for several types of cancers, which can lead to faster and shorter rounds of radiation therapy for patients. Hypofractionated radiation is a treatment technique where the total dose of radiation is delivered in fewer treatment sessions and results in large fractional doses being administered over a shorter time period compared to standard radiation therapy.

“Our hypofractionated radiation protocols allow us to target the tumor with greater precision, while sparing the healthy tissue where possible,” said FCS Medical Director of Radiation Oncology, Dr. Sachin Kamath. “It can be an incredibly effective and convenient treatment option requiring fewer treatments, which translates into fewer trips and disruptions for our patients.”

“With higher doses of radiation delivered per treatment, patients can complete their course of radiation therapy much faster, and in many cases, experience fewer short-term side effects and have a better overall experience,” said Ocala-based FCS Radiation Oncologist Dr. Luis Carrascosa.

According to Dr. Carrascosa, many qualified patients from Ocala who he treats at FCS’ Ocala Cancer Center have been able to safely and effectively cut their radiation treatment schedules by more than half the amount of time with this treatment option.

Hypofractionation has proven its effectiveness and is quickly becoming a standard of care for prostate, lung, breast, bone and brain cancers and is offered in several FCS locations, where radiation oncology services are included.

“Bringing advanced treatment options, like hypofractionation radiation therapy, to our patients is another tangible example of how we deliver on our mission of providing world-class medicine that’s close to home. In the setting of COVID-19, it is important to minimize risk of exposure by decreasing number of treatments (less commuting) when clinically appropriate,” said FCS President and Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachments

Shelly Glenn Florida Cancer Specialists (770) 365.6168 SGlenn@FLCancer.com Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.