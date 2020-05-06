Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Financial Institutions Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.Va., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be making virtual presentations at the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Financial Institutions Conference May 7-8, 2020.



A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.51 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-nine banking locations.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President & CFO Telephone: (304) 530-0552 Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com







