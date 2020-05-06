Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Texas, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2020 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $54.6 million, consolidated adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $81.0 million

Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.29 per common unit ($1.16 annualized)

Q1 2020 operated capital expenditures of $52.0 million

Q1 2020 average produced water gathering and disposal volumes of 942 MBbl/d, up 5% over Q4 2019 and up 32% over Q1 2019

Q1 2020 average sourced water volumes of 447 MBbl/d, down 7% from Q4 2019 and up 27% over Q1 2019; 17% of total sourced water volumes in Q1 2020 sourced from recycled produced water

Q1 2020 average crude oil gathering volumes of 97 MBbl/d, down 1% from Q4 2019 and up 30% over Q1 2019

Q1 2020 average gas gathering volumes of 118 BBtu/d, up 13% over Q4 2019 and up 95% over Q1 2019

“First of all, and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the coronavirus. The first half of 2020 will be in the history books forever, for all of the wrong reasons, but our business must go on and we have taken swift and decisive action to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances and preserve our strength through this cycle,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Rattler’s general partner.

Mr. Stice continued, “Despite the impact of Diamondback's swift reduction of completion activity in March to Rattler’s sourced water volumes, the Company’s first quarter operating results built on the trend of increasing volumes, earnings and cash flow since the Company’s IPO nearly a year ago. While the volatility of the energy markets has been more pronounced than ever in this short year, we are proud of how the business has performed, and look forward to displaying the resiliency of the business model in the face of this volatility. The unprecedented conditions in the energy industry and overall economy today require companies to adjust their business plans, and Rattler has responded quickly by reducing capital expenditures and operating costs. Therefore, despite the significantly reduced activity prudently announced by Diamondback, Rattler's operated business will continue to be free cash flow positive as growth capex has been significantly reduced, more than offsetting the reduction in expected Diamondback volumes."

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total operating income of $61.3 million, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 22% over the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $54.6 million, an increase of 6% over the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 39% over the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $81.0 million, up 14% over the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 35% over the first quarter of 2019.

Average produced water gathering and disposal volumes for Q1 2020 were 942 MBbl/d, up 5% over Q4 2019 and up 32% over Q1 2019. Average sourced water volumes were 447 MBbl/d, down 7% from Q4 2019 due to Diamondback reducing completion activity in March, and up 27% over Q1 2019. Average crude oil gathering volumes were 97 MBbl/d, down 1% from Q4 2019 and up 30% over Q1 2019. Average gas gathering volumes were 118 BBtu/d, up 13% over Q4 2019 and up 95% over Q1 2019.

First quarter operated capital expenditures totaled $52.0 million, and aggregate contributions to equity method joint ventures were $32.6 million. Rattler also received proceeds of $9.8 million in distributions from equity method investments. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $16.2 million and $149.0 million available under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility, which is expandable to $1.0 billion upon Rattler's election, subject to obtaining lender commitments and satisfaction of customary conditions.

CASH DISTRIBUTION

On April 30, 2020, the Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.29 per common unit, payable on May 26, 2020 to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020. Rattler expects to maintain the $1.16 annual distribution per unit for full year 2020, but the distribution may be changed at any time and the Board has the discretion to review and adjust the distribution quarterly should market conditions warrant.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Rattler's revised guidance for the full year 2020, with volume guidance updated to reflect the latest base case operating plan. EBITDA and capital expenditure guidance remain consistent with the Company's March 19 press release.

Rattler Midstream LP Guidance 2020 Rattler Operated Volumes (a) Produced Water Gathering and Disposal Volumes (MBbl/d) 800 - 900 Sourced Water Volumes (MBbl/d) 150 - 250 Crude Oil Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) 85 - 95 Gas Gathering Volumes (BBtu/d) 95 - 115 Financial Metrics ($ millions except per unit metrics) Net Income $130 - $160 Adjusted EBITDA $260 - $300 Equity Method Investment EBITDA(b) $30 - $50 Operated Midstream Capex $100 - $150 2020 Equity Method Investment Contributions(b) $110 - $125 Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion $45 - $60 Annualized Distribution per Unit $1.16

(a) Does not include volumes from the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures

(b) Includes EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures

CONFERENCE CALL

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2018 by Diamondback Energy, Inc. to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Rattler assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including specifically the statements regarding expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of Rattler, including Rattler's capital expenditure levels and other guidance discussed above. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Rattler. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Rattler’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Final Prospectus, dated May 22, 2019 and filed May 24, 2019, Forms 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Rattler undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 16,183 $ 10,633 Accounts receivable—related party 18,244 50,270 Accounts receivable—third party, net 10,782 9,071 Sourced water inventory 13,265 14,325 Other current assets 1,051 1,428 Total current assets 59,525 85,727 Property, plant and equipment: Land 88,309 88,509 Property, plant and equipment 987,336 930,768 Accumulated depreciation, amortization and accretion (71,604 ) (61,132 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,004,041 958,145 Right of use assets 171 418 Equity method investments 502,040 479,558 Real estate assets, net 97,580 98,679 Intangible lease assets, net 7,274 8,070 Other assets 5,584 5,796 Total assets $ 1,676,215 $ 1,636,393





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued (unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Liabilities and Unitholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36 $ 147 Accrued liabilities 72,906 76,625 Taxes payable 336 189 Short-term lease liability 171 418 Total current liabilities 73,449 77,379 Long-term debt 451,000 424,000 Asset retirement obligations 12,525 11,347 Deferred income taxes 11,483 7,827 Total liabilities 548,457 520,553 Commitment and contingencies Unitholders' equity: General partner—Diamondback 959 979 Common units—public (43,700,000 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019) 739,702 737,777 Class B units—Diamondback (107,815,152 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019) 959 979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (261 ) (198 ) Total Rattler Midstream LP unitholders’ equity 741,359 739,537 Non-controlling interest 387,219 376,928 Non-controlling interest in accumulated other comprehensive loss (820 ) (625 ) Total equity 1,127,758 1,115,840 Total liabilities and unitholders’ equity $ 1,676,215 $ 1,636,393





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Predecessor Revenues: Revenues—related party $ 116,583 $ 88,576 Revenues—third party 9,100 3,487 Rental income—related party 1,402 715 Rental income—third party 1,901 2,067 Other real estate income—related party 116 73 Other real estate income—third party 293 258 Total revenues 129,395 95,176 Costs and expenses: Direct operating expenses 32,874 20,186 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 15,961 13,053 Real estate operating expenses 728 526 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12,506 9,904 General and administrative expenses 4,514 1,369 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,538 — Total costs and expenses 68,121 45,038 Income from operations 61,274 50,138 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (2,621 ) — (Loss) income from equity method investments (245 ) 50 Total other income (expense), net (2,866 ) 50 Net income before income taxes 58,408 50,188 Provision for income taxes 3,820 10,832 Net income after taxes $ 54,588 $ 39,356 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 41,557 Net income attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 13,031 Net income attributable to limited partners per common unit: Basic $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.28 Weighted average number of limited partner common units outstanding: Basic 43,700 Diluted 43,700





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Predecessor Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 54,588 $ 39,356 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for deferred income taxes 3,820 2,867 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12,506 9,904 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,538 — Unit-based compensation expense 2,219 — Loss (income) from equity method investments 245 (50 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—related party 31,674 (15,516 ) Accounts receivable—third party (1,711 ) 625 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and taxes payable (8,540 ) 19,578 Other 1,648 (1,524 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,987 55,240 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (52,046 ) (51,743 ) Contributions to equity method investments (32,563 ) — Distributions from equity method investments 9,761 — Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets 42 — Net cash used in investing activities (74,806 ) (51,743 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings from credit facility 27,000 — Distribution equivalent rights (652 ) — Distribution to General Partner (20 ) — Distribution to public (12,673 ) — Distribution to Diamondback (31,286 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (17,631 ) — Net increase in cash 5,550 3,497 Cash at beginning of period 10,633 8,564 Cash at end of period $ 16,183 $ 12,061 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,978 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Contributions from Diamondback $ — $ 458,674 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activity: Increase in long term assets and inventory due to contributions from Diamondback $ — $ 449,441 Change in accrued liabilities related to property, plant and equipment $ 5,063 $ 15,856 Decrease in current liabilities $ — $ 9,233





Rattler Midstream LP Pipeline Infrastructure Assets (unaudited, in miles) As of March 31, 2020 (miles) Delaware Basin Midland Basin Permian Total Crude oil 106 44 150 Natural gas 149 — 149 Produced water 261 221 482 Sourced water 32 73 105 Total 548 338 886





Rattler Midstream LP Capacity/Capability (unaudited) As of March 31, 2020 (capacity/capability) Delaware Basin Midland Basin Permian Total Utilization Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d) 180,000 56,000 236,000 41 % Natural gas compression (Mcf/d) 135,000 — 135,000 63 % Natural gas gathering (Mcf/d) 150,000 — 150,000 56 % Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d) 1,660,500 1,872,300 3,532,800 28 % Sourced water (Bbl/d) 120,000 455,000 575,000 78 %





Rattler Midstream LP Throughput and Volumes (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (throughput) 2020 2019 Crude oil gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 97,293 74,567 Natural gas gathering volumes (MMBtu/d) 117,761 60,534 Produced water gathering and disposal volumes (Bbl/d) 941,628 711,198 Sourced water gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 446,713 352,603

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of its financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, its proportional interest expense related to equity method investments, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, its proportional interest of depreciation on its equity method investments and other non-cash transactions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. Rattler provides a range for the forecasts of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, the Company cannot reconcile forecasted Net Income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated:

Rattler Midstream LP (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 54,588 $ 39,356 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12,506 9,904 Depreciation related to equity method investments 3,443 — Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 2,621 — Interest expense related to equity method investments 323 — Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 2,219 — Other non-cash transactions 1,460 — Provision for income taxes 3,820 10,832 Adjusted EBITDA 80,980 $ 60,092 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest (57,624 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 23,356

