Zoom® Telephonics Schedules Release of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results 

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZMTP) (“Zoom” or the “Company”), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the close of market on Monday, May 11, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day to discuss the results.



Conference Call Details

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): (866) 393-7958

(International): (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with the conference ID of 8479022.

A slide presentation will accompany management’s remarks and will be accessible five minutes prior to the start of the call via the following link: www.zoom.net/SQ120. A recording of the call will also be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company’s website.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net/investor and www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Hellman, Senior Vice-President

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: 212-836-9606

Email: jhellman@equityny.com



