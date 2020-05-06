Mount Polley Remediation Presentation at Society for Metallurgy, Mining & Exploration Conference

Remediation workers supervise the recovery at the Mount Polley mine

An account of Mount Polley's remediation and recovery efforts as part of its commitment to responsible resource development was presented by Dr. Lyn Anglin.

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lyn Anglin, PhD., PGeo, was invited to present at a tailings-focused session at the annual Society for Metallurgy, Mining & Exploration Conference (SME) this past February 2020.

Dr. Anglin has extensive experience in managing geoscience research. She was integral to the remediation process at the Mount Polley mine following the August 2014 breach of the tailings storage facility, in her capacity as Imperial Metals Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President Environmental Affairs from October 2014-December 2018.

Dr. Anglin provided an overview of the breach event and emergency response, and the subsequent remediation work and monitoring conducted by Mount Polley 2014-2019. In conjunction with the mount polley remediation work by the mine employees, the mine also worked with a team of specialized consultants, headed by consultant firm Golder, to undertake the environmental impact assessments, conduct detailed investigations and examine human health and ecological risk assessments. A remediation plan, compliant with regulators, has guided the mount polley recovery progress of the work to date.

SME is an annual conference with approx. 6000 industry professionals attending, including tailings and geotechnical engineers, tailings and water management professionals, consultants and students.



