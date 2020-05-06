Genesis HealthCare’s Lisa Barlow Recognized at the White House’s National Nurses Week Event

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Genesis HealthCare, (“Genesis”) (NYSE: GEN), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, is proud to recognize Lisa Barlow, who was selected to attend this year’s White House National Nurses Week event.



Lisa Barlow is a Charleston, WV-based care transitions nurse at Genesis, who volunteered for two weeks at a sister nursing facility in Ridgewood, NJ, which desperately needed staff due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“As healthcare professionals continue to work extended hours to aid older residents through the COVID-19 pandemic, Genesis is pleased to recognize Lisa Barlow, as well as all of our facilities’ nurses, as part of National Nurses Week,” said George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis. “Lisa selflessly left her family for two weeks, putting her own safety at risk to help her colleagues support nursing home residents in the battle against COVID-19 in a completely different state.”

“I was saddened by the isolation residents were experiencing, the deaths of these frail seniors who couldn't spend their last days with family, and the difficulty of the job and connecting with residents while dressed in head-to-toe protective equipment, but I was happy to help for a short time,” said Lisa Barlow.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12. The week was officially recognized by the White House after President Nixon issued a proclamation in February 1974.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies providing services to nearly 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 25 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and China. To learn more, visit www.genesishcc.com .

