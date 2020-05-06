Coronavirus - Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 6th May 2020
New cases confirmed: 38 Benadir: 35 Somaliland: 3
Male: 30 Female: 8 Recovery: 12 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 873 Total recoveries: 87 Total deaths: 39Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
