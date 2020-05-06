Coronavirus - Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 6th May 2020

New cases confirmed: 38 Benadir: 35 Somaliland: 3

Male: 30 Female: 8 Recovery: 12 Death: 1

Total confirmed cases: 873 Total recoveries: 87 Total deaths: 39



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.