GIOVANNI’S TRATTORIA ANNOUNCES FIRST OF ITS KIND EVENT

VIRTUAL MOTHER’S DAY/DATE NIGHT WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giovanni’s Trattoria, a family owned Italian restaurant located on Staten Island has created a new at home dining experience, a virtual wine tasting event, which they will launch on Mother’s Day Weekend. The offering includes a custom kit that will be hand delivered to recipients which includes a wine glass, 3 five ounce individually sealed samples of wine, an assortment of meats and cheeses, a tasting scorecard and a link to access a curated live wine tasting stream which will take place Saturday, May 9th at 8pm.

“We’re launching this on Mother’s Day Weekend because we feel it’s a great way to offset the fact that people aren’t able to take Mom out to dinner,” said Frank Rapacciuolo, Owner of Giovanni’s Trattoria. “They’ll be able to be ‘together’ virtually via our Live Tasting, however the experience also makes a perfect date night at home for couples to enjoy as well.”

Each wine kit can be ordered online and will be hand delivered for free to Staten Island residents as well as their Mother or significant other if sending as a gift. Access to the Live Stream Tasting Event on May 9th at 8pm is included but optional. Those who purchase are able to enjoy the tasting on their own time, and all who purchase will receive a video recording of the live stream emailed to them once its completed should they wish to follow along on their own.

The experience costs $60 per person, including kit, delivery and live stream access, however the price drops to $50 per person when ordering two or more kits. Giovanni’s has already begun selling online and only 30 kits remain for Mother’s Day Weekend.

To learn more or to purchase the experience please visit https://www.giovannis.nyc or dial (718) 227-3914.



