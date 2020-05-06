Nafsika’s Garden is Bringing You New Delicious Flavours!

Nafsika’s Garden is quickly becoming the top leader of vegan cheese brands in North America since 2019, and is now coming out with new flavours.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nafsika’s Garden is pleased to announce that the company is coming out with a line of new products due to an overwhelming demand from consumers. Known for irresistible vegan cheeses, which taste, look, cook, and melt just like dairy cheese, the company is excited to unveil their new products.Currently, Nafsika’s Garden has a wide variety of flavours which include cheddar, swiss, smoked gouda, edam, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan style, poutine style, feta, and more. While most vegan cheeses on the market are highly processed and contain various allergens, Nafsika's Garden products have no dairy, nuts, soy, peas, gluten, and are cholesterol and palm-oil free.The team at Nafsika's Garden encourage all individuals to make the switch to plant-based food products and experience all of the health benefits that come with it!About Nafsika’s GardenWith a vision of transforming the vegan landscape, Nafsika Antypas has created a product line to help consumers make the shift towards developing a plant-based lifestyle. While most vegan products contain highly processed ingredients and have no nutritional value, the Nafsika brand is a natural alternative.As the new cheese in town, Nafsika products are hitting mainstream markets, and the highly popular TV program, Plant-Based by Nafsika, the first and only vegan lifestyle series on television, currently seen on the A&E Network. GMO-free with no major allergens, Nafsika vegan cheese offers superior quality and taste while adhering to top quality standards.For more information on Nafsika products please visit their website at https://www.nafsikainc.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.