ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Awarded Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) announced today that it has received the 2019 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, which recognizes the top 10 percent of community banks. For the sixth year in a row, ServisFirst Bancshares has been ranked in the top ten community banks.

ServisFirst Bancshares ranked ninth out of 255 community banks nationwide that are exchange-traded domestic banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2019. Each bank's performance was judged by various metrics regarding profitability, operational efficiency and the balance sheet. The six financial performance and stability measures include nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned, five-year average core deposit percentage, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, return on average assets and return on average tangible common equity.

For more information about ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin at 205-937-3777. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit us at www.servisfirstbank.com .

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015 and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

