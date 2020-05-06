South Africa to offer additional spectrum to address data traffic spike

South Africa - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

South Africa’s telecom sector boasts one of the most advanced infrastructures on the continent. There is has been considerable investment from Telkom, Liquid Telecom South Africa, Broadband InfraCo and municipal providers as well as from mobile network operators all aimed at improving network capabilities. The focus in recent years has been on backhaul capacity and on fibre and LTE networks to extend and improve internet service connectivity. With the ongoing migration to fibre, the incumbent telco Telkom expects to close down its copper network in 2024.

The poor historic availability and level of service of fixed-line networks encouraged the growth of the mobile sector for both voice and data services and this segment continues to command most investment and effort among telcos. Under a converged regulatory regime many alternative service providers have been able to enter the market to offer a range of services. This regime also encouraged the major mobile network operators to move into the fixed-line and fibre sector.

Other key regulatory matters aimed at shaping the market include the licensing of LTE spectrum in several bands. A multi-spectrum auction has been delayed since late 2016 and this has caused some difficulties for network operators gearing up to launch 5G services. In early 2020 the regulator prepared plans to release additional spectrum to operators to enable them to manage the spike in data traffic resulting from the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa is expected to be one of the first countries in the region to launch commercial 5G services, following ongoing investment from Rain, Vodacom and MTN. Liquid Telecom in 2020 began offering a wholesale 5G service using its 3.5GHz concession, but a full commercial 5G services await the anticipated multi-spectrum auctions.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments

MTN South Africa relaunches m-money service;

Regulator to provide operators with additional spectrum in wake of COVID-19 data traffic spike;

Telkom’s fibre infrastructure passing close to three million premises;

Comsol starts 5G fixed-wireless trials using spectrum in the 28MHz band;

Regulator sets MTRs through to October 2020;

Report update includes the regulator's the regulator's March 2020 report on the ICT sector, operator data to December 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

Vodacom, MTN (MTN Network Solutions), Cell C, Telkom (Heita, 8ta), Virgin Mobile, Neotel, Atlantic Internet Services, Business Connexion, Internet Solutions, Verizon Business, MWEB, Vox Telecom (DataPro), Sentech, iBurst (WBS, Blue Label), Liquid Telecom South Africa (Neotel, Tata), Virgin Mobile, Broadband InfraCo, Transtel, Eskom, SEACOM, Transtel, Eskom, SITA, Sentech, Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), FibreCo, eFive, WASACE.





Key Statistics

Regional Market Comparison TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband Fixed and mobile broadband

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Fixed line developments Telecommunications Act Telecommunications Amendment Act Electronic Communications Acts (2005, 2014) Regulation of Interception of Communications Act 2002 Electronic Communications Act and ICASA Amendment Act Converged licensing regime New Companies Act Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) Interconnection Mobile network developments Spectrum Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Mobile Number Portability (MNP) SIM card registration Infrastructure sharing Roaming

Mobile market Mobile statistics Mobile voice (VoLTE/Wi-Fi calling) Mobile data SMS MMS Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) LTE-U 3G GSM Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators Vodacom South Africa MTN South Africa Cell C Telkom Mobile Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs) Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications m-music CellBook m-banking m-gaming m-health Mobile advertising Location-based services (LBS) Manobi Mobile social media

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Community access projects Microsoft Digital Villages and telecentres The Smart Cape Access Project Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) Internet Exchange Points (IXP) Broadband statistics Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Wholesale ADSL2+ VDSL Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Broadband over Powerlines (BPL) Fixed wireless Digital economy E-learning E-government E-health E-banking

Fixed network operators Telkom Neotel

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network National fibre infrastructure Broadband InfraCo Dark Fibre Africa Vodacom MTN FibreCo International submarine cables SAT-3/WASC/SAFE SEACOM EASSy WACS African Coast to Europe (ACE) SAEx, WASACE Seaborn METISS PEACE Satellite Next Generation Networks (NGN) Municipal networks Knysna – Africa’s first municipal network

Data centres

Smart infrastructure Smart cities

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – South Africa – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – Change in the proportion of households with telecom service by type – 2014 – 2018

Table 3 – Development of Telecom sector investment – 2015 – 2019

Table 4 – Development of telecom sector investment by sector – 2015 – 2019

Table 5 – Development of telecom sector revenue by service – 2015 – 2019

Table 6 – Development of total telecom and broadcasting revenue – 2015 – 2019

Table 7 – Change in fixed revenue by type – 2015 – 2019

Table 8 – Development of mobile sector revenue – 2015 – 2019

Table 9 – Change in mobile revenue by sector – 2015 – 2019

Table 10 – Development of mobile prepaid revenue by type – 2015 – 2019

Table 11 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 12 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Table 13 – Change in mobile voice traffic by type – 2015 – 2019

Table 14 – Decline in SMS traffic – 2013 – 2020

Table 15 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2025

Table 16 – Increase in the number of Telkom’s mobile broadband subscribers by type – 2015 – 2019

Table 17 – Growth in Telkom’s mobile broadband revenue – 2015 – 2020

Table 18 – Growth in Telkom’s mobile data traffic – 2015 – 2020

Table 19 – Growth in overall mobile data traffic – 2015 – 2019

Table 20 – Growth in the number of mobile data subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Table 21 – Telkom LTE subscribers – 2016 – 2018

Table 22 – Development of 4G (WiMAX/LTE) population coverage – 2012 – 2019

Table 23 – Development of 3G population coverage – 2015 – 2019

Table 24 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2015 – 2019

Table 25 – Development of Vodacom South Africa’s mobile revenue – 2010 – 2020

Table 26 – Growth in the number of Vodacom South Africa’s subscribers and market share – 2010 - 2019

Table 27 – Change in the number of Vodacom South Africa’s prepaid and contract subscribers – 2017 - 2019

Table 28 – Growth in the number of Vodacom South Africa’s mobile data subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Table 29 – Development of Vodacom South Africa’s mobile ARPU – 2017 – 2019

Table 30 – Change in the number of MTN South Africa’s mobile subscribers and market share – 2010 – 2019

Table 31 – Change in the number of MTN South Africa’s prepaid, contract subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Table 32 – Development of MTN South Africa’s financial data – 2012 – 2019

Table 33 – Development of MTN South Africa’s mobile ARPU – 2013 – 2019

Table 34 – Change in the number of Cell C mobile subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Table 35 – Growth in Cell C’s mobile service revenue – 2013 – 2019

Table 36 – Increase in Cell C’s mobile data revenue – 2017 – 2018

Table 37 – Development of Cell C’s financial data – 2016 – 2019

Table 38 – Growth in the number of Telkom’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 39 – Growth in the number of Telkom’s prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Table 40 – Development of Telkom’s mobile financial data – 2014 - 2020

Table 41 – Change in Telkom’s mobile ARPU – 2014 – 2020

Table 42 – National Broadband Policy penetration targets to 2030

Table 43 – Change in fixed internet revenue by type – 2015 – 2019

Table 44 – Development of the Schools Connected program – 2016 – 2019

Table 45 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 46 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by type – 2015 - 2019

Table 47 – Growth in the number of Telkom’s broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 48 – Growth in Telkom’s fixed data traffic – 2014 – 2020

Table 49 – Change in the number of Telkom’s DSL subscribers by type – 2016 – 2019

Table 50 – Change in Telkom’s fixed copper and fibre broadband subscribers – 2017 – 2019

Table 51 – Increase in the number of Telkom South Africa’s fibre ports – 2017 – 2019

Table 52 – Telkom South Africa fibre premises passed – 2016 – 2019

Table 53 – Growth in the number of fibre broadband subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Table 54 – Change in the number of fixed wireless broadband subscribers – 2017 – 2019

Table 55 – Development of Telkom Group’s financial results – 2010 – 2020

Table 56 – Change in Telkom Group’s capex by type – 2017 – 2020

Table 57 – Development of Telkom’s data revenue – 2010 – 2020s

Table 58 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025

Table 59 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service by type – 2015 – 2019

Table 60 – Decline in fixed-line voice traffic – 2015 – 2019

Table 61 – Growth in international internet bandwidth – 2014 – 2019

Table 62 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in South Africa – 1999 – 2009

Table 63 – Historic - Vodacom South Africa subscribers and market share – 2002 - 2009

Table 64 – Historic - MTN South Africa subscribers and market share – 2002 – 2009

Table 65 – Historic - Average internet access speed – 2010 – 2015

Table 66 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate in South Africa – 1999 – 2015

Table 67 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2002 – 2009

Table 68 – Historic -Telkom South Africa broadband subscribers – 2003 – 2009

Table 69 – Historic - Telkom fixed broadband subscribers by type– 2016 – 2018

Table 70 – Historic - Telkom South Africa WiMAX subscribers – 2008 – 2014

Table 71 – Historic - Telkom data revenue – 2002 – 2009

Table 72 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity in South Africa – 2000 – 2009

Table 73 – Historic - International internet bandwidth – 2000 – 2013

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Overall Africa view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 2 – Southern Africa - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 3 – Africa – Top-tier Telecoms Maturity Index (Market Leaders)

Chart 5 – Southern Africa mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 6 – Southern Africa fixed broadband and mobile broadband penetration rates

Chart 7 – Change in the proportion of households with telecom service by type – 2014 – 2018

Chart 8 – Development of telecom sector investment by sector – 2015 – 2019

Chart 9 – Development of telecom sector revenue by service – 2015 – 2019

Chart 10 – Change in fixed revenue by type – 2015 – 2019

Chart 11 – Change in mobile revenue by sector – 2015 – 2019

Chart 12 – Development of mobile prepaid revenue by type – 2015 – 2019

Chart 13 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 14 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Chart 15 – Change in mobile voice traffic by type – 2015 – 2019

Chart 16 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2025

Chart 17 – Increase in the number of Telkom’s mobile broadband subscribers by type – 2015 – 2019

Chart 18 – Development of 4G (WiMAX/LTE) population coverage – 2012 – 2019

Chart 19 – Development of Vodacom South Africa’s mobile revenue – 2010 – 2020

Chart 20 – Change in the number of Vodacom South Africa’s prepaid and contract subscribers – 2017 - 2019

Chart 21 – Development of Vodacom South Africa’s mobile ARPU – 2017 – 2019

Chart 22 – Change in the number of MTN South Africa’s mobile subscribers and market share – 2010 – 2019

Chart 23 – Change in the number of MTN South Africa’s prepaid, contract subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Chart 24 – Development of MTN South Africa’s financial data – 2012 – 2019

Chart 25 – Development of MTN South Africa’s mobile ARPU – 2013 – 2019

Chart 26 – Development of MTN South Africa’s mobile ARPU – 2013 – 2019

Chart 27 – Development of Cell C’s financial data – 2016 – 2019

Chart 28 – Growth in the number of Telkom’s prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Chart 29 – Development of Telkom’s mobile financial data – 2014 - 2020

Chart 30 – Change in Telkom’s mobile ARPU – 2014 – 2020

Chart 31 – Change in fixed internet revenue by type – 2015 – 2019

Chart 32 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 33 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by type – 2015 - 2019

Chart 34 – Growth in the number of Telkom’s broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Chart 35 – Growth in Telkom’s fixed data traffic – 2014 – 2020

Chart 36 – Change in the number of Telkom’s DSL subscribers by type – 2016 – 2019

Chart 37 – Change in Telkom’s fixed copper and fibre broadband subscribers – 2017 – 2019

Chart 38 – Growth in the number of fibre broadband subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Chart 39 – Development of Telkom Group’s financial results – 2014 – 2020

Chart 40 – Change in Telkom Group’s capex by type – 2017 – 2020

Chart 41 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025

Chart 42 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service by type – 2015 – 2019

Chart 43 – Decline in fixed-line voice traffic – 2015 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – Southern Africa - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

