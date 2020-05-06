Vishay Intertechnology Extends Resistance Range of MCA 1206 AT Precision Series Thin Film Chip Resistors

Automotive Grade Devices Offer Resistance Values up to 10 MΩ in 1206 Case Size With TCR of ± 25 ppm/K and Tight Tolerance of ±0.1 %

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has enhanced its MC AT precision series of Automotive Grade thin film chip resistors with a wider range of resistance values from 47 Ω to 10 MΩ in the 1206 case size. The MCA 1206 AT is the industry’s only such device to combine resistance values above 5 MΩ with TCR of ± 25 ppm/K, tight tolerances of ± 0.1 %, and thin film stability.



With excellent moisture resistivity, superior temperature cycling robustness, and advanced sulfur resistance in accordance with ASTM B 809, the Vishay Beyschlag MCA 1206 AT is designed to deliver stable performance under harsh environmental conditions in automotive, industrial, medical, and telecommunications equipment. The device will typically serve as the high ohmic part of a voltage divider in these applications, such as in battery management systems.

The resistor features an operating voltage of 200 V and a power rating of 400 mW at +70 °C ambient temperature, and it operates over a -55 °C to +155 °C temperature range. The device is AEC-Q200 qualified and RoHS-compliant.

Samples and production quantities of the MCA 1206 AT are available now, with lead times of a few weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

