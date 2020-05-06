Connected Outdoor Play Device for Kids Launches Indiegogo Campaign

EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the new technology that comes out every year, kids are becoming less and less interested in playing outside. The obsession that so many kids have with their devices is keeping them from exploring the outdoors and getting the proper amount of physical activity. This is why the team behind Picoo has launched an Indiegogo campaign to support the world's first interactive, outdoors, battery-powered gaming device.

Picoo is a handheld gaming system that encourages kids in groups up to 50 to play a variety of interactive games outside. The console itself comes with five games, but more can be downloaded and installed with ease to enjoy with family and friends. This resilient device comes with a speaker, a smartphone connection that pairs with the Picooapp, bright LED lights for different games, and a game card scanner so the device knows which game is being played. For extra convenience, Picoo consoles use a radio network to communicate with each other and an accelerometer to measure movement, making WiFi completely unnecessary.

These consoles are durable, dust-proof, and hold at least a 2-hour battery life, ensuring they'll last throughout all kinds of outdoor activities. Kids and parents alike love Picoo because of its versatility and adventure-oriented games. With a focus on both physical activity and social skills, Picoo is designed specifically to support early childhood development, rather than hindering it with features that keep kids isolated and indoors. It livens up every event, including birthday parties, holidays, and trips to the park.

The Picoo team has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to help fund their innovative product. Their goal is to raise $16,350 USD by May 28 to help lower their production costs so they can make the final product available to as many people as possible. If contributors would like their own Picoo consoles, they can contribute to the campaign's reward tiers.

The current early bird tier, which is a 25% off discount at $180 USD, comes with 4 Picoo consoles, 2 USB-C charger cables, and a Picoo games set. Shipping is estimated for February 2021 and will be available in several countries. This campaign is the perfect opportunity for parents who are frustrated with their kids' lack of outdoor activity. The Picoo active play system is set to change the way children engage with interactive games.



